5 best bluetooth headphones: Grab up to 45% off on top-notch brands like Sony, JBL and more

Looking for high-quality bluetooth headphones that are affordable? Discover the best bargains from top brands for the optimum audio experience. Here are 5 best bluetooth headphones including from Sony, JBL and others.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 15 2024, 17:27 IST
Looking for top-notch headphones at an affordable price? Here are 5 best bluetooth headphones including from Sony, JBL and others. (Unsplash)

In the world of audio technology, the perfect headset can make all the difference. Whether you're a music lover seeking immersive sound, professional attending virtual meetings, or a gaming enthusiast craving a competitive advantage, bluetooth headphones offer more than just audio. Here we have listed the top five bluetooth headphones that cater to diverse needs, ensuring an unforgettable auditory adventure. Explore discounts of up to 45 percent on some renowned brands, just check out these 5 best bluetooth headphones including from Sony, JBL and others.

Products included in this article

25% OFF
Sony WH-CH520, Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Upto 50 Hours Playtime, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity/Dual Pairing,Voice Assistant App Support for Mobile Phones (Blue)
(8,932)
₹4,490 ₹5,990
Buy now
22% OFF
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)
(48,491)
₹3,499 ₹4,499
Buy now
45% OFF
Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headset with Mic, Alexa Voice Control, Google Fast Pair, AUX & Swift Pair, 30Hrs Battery Life (2022 Model)-Blue
(9,454)
₹10,990 ₹19,990
Buy now
50% OFF
ZEBRONICS THUNDER Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Headphones with 60H Backup, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, ENC, AUX, Micro SD, Voice assistant, Comfortable Earcups, Call Function(Black)
(68,550)
₹699 ₹1,399
Buy now
69% OFF
Skullcandy Hesh EVO Over Ear True Black.
(6,245)
₹6,999 ₹22,999
Buy now

Product Ratings Price
Sony WH-CH520, Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Upto 50 Hours Playtime, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity/Dual Pairing,Voice Assistant App Support for Mobile Phones (Blue) 4.2/5 ₹ 4,490
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) 3.8/5 ₹ 3,499
Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headset with Mic, Alexa Voice Control, Google Fast Pair, AUX & Swift Pair, 30Hrs Battery Life (2022 Model)-Blue 4.4/5 ₹ 10,990
ZEBRONICS THUNDER Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Headphones with 60H Backup, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, ENC, AUX, Micro SD, Voice assistant, Comfortable Earcups, Call Function(Black) 3.8/5 ₹ 699
Skullcandy Hesh EVO Over Ear True Black. 4/5 ₹ 6,999
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

B0BS1RT9S2-1

The Sony WH-CH520 bluetooth headphones offer music freedom. They have a long battery life of 50 hours and quick charging, making them great for road trips and long periods of use. You can customize your music with EQ Custom using the Sony - Headphones Connect App. Experience better sound quality with DSEE, which enhances compressed music files. These headphones are lightweight and comfortable to wear all day. They also feature a built-in mic for clear hands-free calls. With a multipoint connection, you can easily switch between two devices, and Fast Pair makes locating your headphones simple.

Specifications 
Color optionsBlack, Blue, Taupe, White
Headphones JackUSB
Noise ControlANC
Weight310 g

JBL Tune 510BT on Ear Wireless Headphones

B08QTYYNDN-2

Experience JBL's legendary Pure Bass sound with the Tune 510BT bluetooth headphones, featuring 32mm dynamic drivers for a rich audio experience. Designed for extended use, you can enjoy up to 40 hours of wireless playtime with optimal audio settings. Recharge swiftly with the USB Type-C cable – just 5 minutes yields 2 hours of playback. Seamlessly switch between devices with Dual Pairing, and easily activate integrated voice assistants like Siri and Hey Google. With hands-free call management and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, the Tune 510BT delivers convenience and superior wireless sound.

Specifications 
Color optionsBlack, Blue, Coral, Pink, White, Rose
Headphones JackWireless
Cable featureWithout Cable, Detachable
Weight220 g

Sony Extra Bass Noise Cancellation Headphones

B09CG2P4Z2-3

Introducing Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Noise Cancellation Headphones. These over-ear headphones provide an exceptional audio experience. With Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), you get personalized, almost soundproof listening. They're equipped with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri for easy voice access. Need to chat? Use Quick Attention Mode by covering the right ear cup. Adaptive Smart Listening adjusts ambient sound based on what you're doing. Enjoy up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge, and if you're in a rush, quick charging is available. Touch controls and multipoint connection further enhance your overall listening experience, making these headphones both reliable and convenient.

Specifications 
Color optionsBlack, Blue
Headphones Jack3.5 mm Jack
Cable featureDetachable
Weight252 g

Zebronics Thunder Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

B07L8KNP5F-4

Introducing the Zebronics Thunder Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, designed for your comfort and immersive audio enjoyment. Its ergonomic design ensures a snug fit for long listening sessions. The soft ear cups, adjustable headband, and built-in microphone make hands-free calls easy and comfortable. With an impressive playback time of 60 hours, you can enjoy your music without interruptions. These headphones provide superior sound quality and offer various connectivity options including Bluetooth, 3.5mm AUX input, FM, and MicroSD card support. Whether you're working or relaxing, the ZEB-THUNDER headphones are a versatile choice to meet all your audio needs, ensuring a seamless experience.

Specifications 
Color optionsBlack, Blue, Brown, Neon, Red, Sea green, Teal green
Headphones Jack3.5 mm Jack
Noise ControlNoise cancellation
Weight270 g

Skullcandy Hesh EVO Over Ear True Black

B08G1Y1V26-5

The Skullcandy Hesh EVO Over Ear True Black headphones, are designed for your comfort and convenience. With an ultralight headband and soft ear pads, these headphones ensure you can listen for hours without any discomfort. Easily manage calls, adjust volume, and change tracks using intuitive controls, no need to touch your phone. But that's not all! These headphones also feature built-in Tile finding technology. This means if you misplace them, you can easily locate them using the Tile App. It's like having a backup plan for your gear, giving you extra peace of mind. With comfort, convenience, and the added security of Tile-finding technology, the Skullcandy Hesh EVO True Black headphones offer an enjoyable and worry-free listening experience.

Specifications 
Connection TypeBluetooth 5.0
Driver Diameter40mm
Sound Pressure Level91.3dB
Weight213g
Top 3 features for you
ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
    
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones50 hours of battery lifeBuilt-in micANC
JBL Tune 510BT on Ear Wireless Headphones32mm Dynamic drivers40 Hours of wireless playtimeDual Pairing feature
Sony Extra Bass Noise Cancellation HeadphonesANC30 hours of playtime on a single chargeTouch controls
Zebronics Thunder Bluetooth Wireless HeadphonesSoft ear cups3.5mm AUX inputMicroSD card support
Skullcandy Hesh EVO Over Ear True BlackSoft ear padsIntuitive controls40mm Drivers

First Published Date: 15 Mar, 17:27 IST
