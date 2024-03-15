5 best bluetooth headphones: Grab up to 45% off on top-notch brands like Sony, JBL and more
Looking for high-quality bluetooth headphones that are affordable? Discover the best bargains from top brands for the optimum audio experience. Here are 5 best bluetooth headphones including from Sony, JBL and others.
In the world of audio technology, the perfect headset can make all the difference. Whether you're a music lover seeking immersive sound, professional attending virtual meetings, or a gaming enthusiast craving a competitive advantage, bluetooth headphones offer more than just audio. Here we have listed the top five bluetooth headphones that cater to diverse needs, ensuring an unforgettable auditory adventure. Explore discounts of up to 45 percent on some renowned brands, just check out these 5 best bluetooth headphones including from Sony, JBL and others.
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
The Sony WH-CH520 bluetooth headphones offer music freedom. They have a long battery life of 50 hours and quick charging, making them great for road trips and long periods of use. You can customize your music with EQ Custom using the Sony - Headphones Connect App. Experience better sound quality with DSEE, which enhances compressed music files. These headphones are lightweight and comfortable to wear all day. They also feature a built-in mic for clear hands-free calls. With a multipoint connection, you can easily switch between two devices, and Fast Pair makes locating your headphones simple.
|Specifications
|Color options
|Black, Blue, Taupe, White
|Headphones Jack
|USB
|Noise Control
|ANC
|Weight
|310 g
JBL Tune 510BT on Ear Wireless Headphones
Experience JBL's legendary Pure Bass sound with the Tune 510BT bluetooth headphones, featuring 32mm dynamic drivers for a rich audio experience. Designed for extended use, you can enjoy up to 40 hours of wireless playtime with optimal audio settings. Recharge swiftly with the USB Type-C cable – just 5 minutes yields 2 hours of playback. Seamlessly switch between devices with Dual Pairing, and easily activate integrated voice assistants like Siri and Hey Google. With hands-free call management and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, the Tune 510BT delivers convenience and superior wireless sound.
|Specifications
|Color options
|Black, Blue, Coral, Pink, White, Rose
|Headphones Jack
|Wireless
|Cable feature
|Without Cable, Detachable
|Weight
|220 g
Sony Extra Bass Noise Cancellation Headphones
Introducing Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Noise Cancellation Headphones. These over-ear headphones provide an exceptional audio experience. With Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), you get personalized, almost soundproof listening. They're equipped with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri for easy voice access. Need to chat? Use Quick Attention Mode by covering the right ear cup. Adaptive Smart Listening adjusts ambient sound based on what you're doing. Enjoy up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge, and if you're in a rush, quick charging is available. Touch controls and multipoint connection further enhance your overall listening experience, making these headphones both reliable and convenient.
|Specifications
|Color options
|Black, Blue
|Headphones Jack
|3.5 mm Jack
|Cable feature
|Detachable
|Weight
|252 g
Zebronics Thunder Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
Introducing the Zebronics Thunder Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, designed for your comfort and immersive audio enjoyment. Its ergonomic design ensures a snug fit for long listening sessions. The soft ear cups, adjustable headband, and built-in microphone make hands-free calls easy and comfortable. With an impressive playback time of 60 hours, you can enjoy your music without interruptions. These headphones provide superior sound quality and offer various connectivity options including Bluetooth, 3.5mm AUX input, FM, and MicroSD card support. Whether you're working or relaxing, the ZEB-THUNDER headphones are a versatile choice to meet all your audio needs, ensuring a seamless experience.
|Specifications
|Color options
|Black, Blue, Brown, Neon, Red, Sea green, Teal green
|Headphones Jack
|3.5 mm Jack
|Noise Control
|Noise cancellation
|Weight
|270 g
Skullcandy Hesh EVO Over Ear True Black
The Skullcandy Hesh EVO Over Ear True Black headphones, are designed for your comfort and convenience. With an ultralight headband and soft ear pads, these headphones ensure you can listen for hours without any discomfort. Easily manage calls, adjust volume, and change tracks using intuitive controls, no need to touch your phone. But that's not all! These headphones also feature built-in Tile finding technology. This means if you misplace them, you can easily locate them using the Tile App. It's like having a backup plan for your gear, giving you extra peace of mind. With comfort, convenience, and the added security of Tile-finding technology, the Skullcandy Hesh EVO True Black headphones offer an enjoyable and worry-free listening experience.
|Specifications
|Connection Type
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Driver Diameter
|40mm
|Sound Pressure Level
|91.3dB
|Weight
|213g
|Top 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
|50 hours of battery life
|Built-in mic
|ANC
|JBL Tune 510BT on Ear Wireless Headphones
|32mm Dynamic drivers
|40 Hours of wireless playtime
|Dual Pairing feature
|Sony Extra Bass Noise Cancellation Headphones
|ANC
|30 hours of playtime on a single charge
|Touch controls
|Zebronics Thunder Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
|Soft ear cups
|3.5mm AUX input
|MicroSD card support
|Skullcandy Hesh EVO Over Ear True Black
|Soft ear pads
|Intuitive controls
|40mm Drivers
