5 things about AI you may have missed today: OpenAI's CLIP is biased, AI reunites family after 25 years, more

Study finds OpenAI's CLIP is biased in favour of wealth and underrepresents poor nations; Retail giants harness AI to cut online clothing returns and enhance the customer experience; Northwell Health implements AI-driven device for rapid seizure detection; White House concerns grow over UAE's rising influence in global AI race- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Study finds OpenAI's CLIP biased

OpenAI's CLIP, a key component of the DALL-E image generator, exhibits bias favouring wealth, as per a University of Michigan study. The research reveals inaccurate portrayals of low-income and non-Western lifestyles, highlighting a pressing need for globally deployed AI tools to ensure comprehensive representation. CLIP's tendency to assign higher scores to wealthier households and lower scores to poor African nations could exacerbate social inequalities.

2. Retail giants harness AI to cut online clothing returns and enhance customer experience

AI, like MySizeID, partners with major retailers like Levi's and Walmart to reduce online clothing returns. MySizeID's algorithm recommends the ideal size based on the user's body type, aiming to enhance the shopping experience. By learning user preferences, the AI minimises returns, benefiting both consumers and retailers. Walmart, too, leverages AI with its "My Assistant" app to streamline office tasks and enhance customer service, according to a FoxBusiness report.

3. Northwell Health implements AI-driven device for rapid seizure detection

AI-driven devices, like Ceribell's FDA-cleared headband, are transforming patient care at Northwell Health. Doctors utilise the device to swiftly detect seizures, providing instantaneous alerts when abnormal brain waves are identified. Unlike traditional EEG tests taking hours, Ceribell takes just six minutes, crucial in identifying silent seizures. The device's speed enhances treatment capabilities, a significant advancement in improving care for patients experiencing seizure activity, according to a FoxBusiness report.

4. White House concerns grow over UAE's rising influence in global AI race

The UAE, particularly Dubai and Abu Dhabi, emerges as an unexpected leader in the global AI race, fueling concerns in the White House. The nation, with vast oil wealth, competes with Silicon Valley by launching advanced AI language models. Washington officials express worries over national security due to alleged ties between G42, the UAE's prominent AI company, and China, raising apprehensions about the Middle East's influence on AI development, The Telegraph reported.

5. AI reunites Chinese family after 25 years, sparks ethics and privacy concerns

After 25 years of searching, AI reunites a Chinese couple with their missing son. Xie Qingshuai, abducted at three months old, was located by Beijing DeepGlint Technology's facial recognition algorithm. The AI start-up, addressing rampant child abductions, claims four successful reunions in six months using its face-matching algorithm. While hailed for reuniting families, the use of AI in such cases sparks ethical and privacy concerns in China, according to a South China Morning Post report.