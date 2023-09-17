Icon
Home Wearables News 77% discount on smartwatch! beatXP Vega price cut to Rs. 2,499 on Amazon

77% discount on smartwatch! beatXP Vega price cut to Rs. 2,499 on Amazon

You can get a staggering price cut benefit on beatXP Vega smartwatch on Amazon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 17 2023, 17:02 IST
Get beatXP Vega smartwatch with a huge discount on Amazon. (Amazon)

Among the many uses smartwatches serve, one essential one, for the youngsters at least, is to make the wearer look more presentable. The introduction of smartwatches in the market has somehow made it easier to make a fashion statement as a modern-minded person who is up to the mark where digital space is concerned. A smartwatch can give you a professional look and it can also suit your casual or sporty look. If you too want to wear a smartwatch, then check out this deal on Amazon on beatXP Vega. The smartwatch has received a massive price cut on Amazon.

About beatXP Vega:

B0BRFWFK29-1

The beatXP Vega Smartwatch comes with a Full Touch AMOLED Display with a 1.43 inch screen size. The smartwatch has EzyPair technology and allows you to experience crystal-clear Bluetooth calling with a single-tap stable connection with a high-quality mic and speaker array for flawless hands-free calling. The smartwatch is equipped with a 280mAh lithium-ion battery providing up to 7 days of battery life along with fast charging support.

Initial discount:

Amazon is offering a 77% initial discount which reduces the price of a smartwatch worth Rs. 10999 to Rs. 2499. Whereas with just an initial discount customers can save lots of money and they can further add to that by applying for the exchange offers and bank discounts.

Exchange deal:

OnAmazon, you get an exchange deal where you can get up to Rs. 2350 off. You should note that the exchange amount depends on the brand, model, and condition of your old smartwatch, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

Bank offers:

Not just exchange and initial discounts but Amazon also offers bank discounts with which you can further reduce the price of the smartwatch.

You can get a 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs. 5000.

Customers can also get an Additional Rs. 500 Discount on SBI Credit Cards 6 months and above EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 30000.

 

First Published Date: 17 Sep, 17:02 IST
