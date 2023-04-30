Home Wearables News A whopping 80% of iPhone users own an Apple Watch! Check where Google, Samsung rank

Apple holds 56 percent share of the US smartwatch market, according to Counterpoint Research. What is more, most iPhone users have an Apple Watch too!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 30 2023, 18:58 IST
Apple Watch
Apple Watch has beaten all rivals including Samsung. (PTI)
Apple Watch has beaten all rivals including Samsung. (PTI)

Which watch do you use? Is it an Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch or any other? Well, according to the latest report, nearly 80 percent of smartwatch users who have an iPhone are Apple Watch users too!. This is the highest share and it has not been achieved by any other brand. According to a report by Counterpoint Research, Apple holds 56 percent share of the US smartwatch market. The report further states that among Samsung smartphone users having a smartwatch, only 40 percent use Samsung Galaxy Watches.

Apple has sold about one Apple Watch for every three iPhones in Q4 2022, Samsung sold only one Galaxy Watch for every 10 Galaxy smartphone in the US. "Apple and iOS dominate the US smartphone market and iPhone users are more likely to adopt other Apple products due to their superior interoperability," said research analyst Matthew Orf, as quoted by IANS.

On the other hand, the report further mentioned that 71 percent of Google Pixel smartphone users who own a smartwatch own the Google Pixel Watch.

"According to Apple Watch users, the most significant reason for selecting their current smartwatch was that they like the brand," Orf added.

As per the report, the top three smartwatch features according to respondents are health and activity tracking, notification access, and messaging and calling, with health and activity tracking being most popular among older users and notification checking being more popular among younger users. Popular health and activity tracking features include step counter, sleep tracker, heart rate monitor and blood oxygen monitor.

Meanwhile, users are also using their smartwatches for connectivity - interacting with notifications from social media as well as messaging and calling friends, family and coworkers.

Importantly, 77 per cent of the respondents stated that Apple was the most preferred brand for their next smartwatch.

First Published Date: 30 Apr, 18:56 IST
