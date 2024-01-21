Icon
Home Wearables News After Netflix, YouTube and Spotify have some bad news for Apple Vision Pro

After Netflix, YouTube and Spotify have some bad news for Apple Vision Pro

Google’s YouTube and Spotify, the world’s most popular video and music services, are joining Netflix Inc. in steering clear of Apple Vision Pro mixed-reality headset.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Jan 21 2024, 14:44 IST
Icon
Apple Vision Pro
Apple's Vision Pro mixed-reality headset will not have apps from YouTube, Spotify, and Netflix at launch. (AP)
Apple Vision Pro
Apple's Vision Pro mixed-reality headset will not have apps from YouTube, Spotify, and Netflix at launch. (AP)

Google's YouTube and Spotify Technology SA, the world's most popular video and music services, are joining Netflix Inc. in steering clear of Apple Inc.'s upcoming mixed-reality headset.

YouTube said in a statement Thursday that it isn't planning to launch a new app for the Apple Vision Pro, nor will it allow its longstanding iPad application to work on the device — at least, for now. YouTube, like Netflix, is recommending that customers use a web browser if they want to see its content: “YouTube users will be able to use YouTube in Safari on the Vision Pro at launch.”

Spotify also isn't currently planning a new app for visionOS — the Vision Pro's operating system — and doesn't expect to enable its iPad app to run on the device when it launches, according to a person familiar with matter. But the music service will still likely work from a web browser. Bloomberg News reported on Netflix's decision Wednesday. 

The Vision Pro will include access to Apple's apps for music and podcasts, which compete with Spotify's offerings. But getting snubbed by Netflix, Spotify and YouTube means that the most popular streaming apps won't be available when the headset launches on Feb. 2. Apple has largely marketed the device as a platform for video, games and other entertainment.

YouTube is a particularly large omission for the product. When Apple's original iPad launched in 2010, YouTube was one of a handful of apps preinstalled on the tablet. The company didn't rule out eventually supporting the Vision Pro but said it had “no further plans to share at this time.”

YouTube and Spotify continue to offer popular apps for the iPhone and iPad. And that, theoretically, gave them an easy path toward supporting the Vision Pro. Developers with iPad software in the regular App Store will see those apps appear in the Vision Pro store by default. That means developers have to opt out if they don't want to participate.

Several other entertainment apps are still participating, including Disney , Max, Peacock, ESPN and Amazon Prime Video. Altogether, Apple says the device will support more than 1 million titles in the headset's App Store. The company will begin taking preorders for the Vision Pro on Friday. 

YouTube and Spotify declined to say why they bowed out of supporting the $3,499 device. Spotify doesn't offer an app on competing headsets, such as Meta Platforms Inc.'s Quest, though YouTube does. Spotify also has been embroiled in a fight with Apple over App Store policies, but the decision on the Vision Pro isn't related to that, according to the person familiar, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private.

Searches conducted by MacStories on Thursday indicated that other key iPhone and iPad apps, including Meta's Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, aren't currently set to work on the Vision Pro either. But that could change by the device's launch, or those developers could be planning new dedicated versions for visionOS. Meta didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple's executive in charge of the Vision Pro told employees this week that he expects health care, technician training and education to eventually become key areas for the product. The company also is studying corporate applications, Bloomberg News reported Thursday.

The Vision Pro represents Apple's first major new product category since it began selling smartwatches in 2015. 

Also read these top stories today:

AI chatbots birth windfall for chipmakers! AI is going to be the new driver of growth for the foreseeable future, and the whole chip industry will benefit. Yes, the chatbots' popularity will be a windfall for TSMC. Read all about it here.

AI paranoia? Leaders at Davos are worried about AI fake news. But they mustn't forget how Facebook and TikTok spread it. Dive in here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Apple Watch without blood oxygen feature better? Masimo CEO Joe Kiani, waging a legal fight with Apple Inc over a blood oxygen feature on Apple Watch, said that consumers are better off without the iPhone maker's version of the technology. Know all about it here.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Jan, 14:44 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased a revolutionary police system - fan wishes may become reality
best gaming console
Gamer? Sony, ASUS to Nintendo, pick the best gaming console from this top 5 list on Amazon
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai Motorsport revs up gaming community with hilarious GTA 6 trailer recreation - check out Grand Test Auto XXIV
Call of Duty
Bold move by Call of Duty! Cheaters will get a shock if they exploit aim assist via XIM, Cronus Zen, ReaSnow S1
GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon