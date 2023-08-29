Home Wearables News Amazfit Bip 5 smartwatch sale set to start; Check features, price and availability

Amazfit Bip 5 smartwatch sale set to start; Check features, price and availability

The Amazfit Bip 5 smartwatch comes with Amazon Alexa and support for Bluetooth calls.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 29 2023, 09:22 IST
Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch
View all Images
The Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch has features like sleep quality monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, PAI health assessment, and more. (Amazfit)

Want to buy a feature-rich smartwatch with premium looks? Well, Amazfit, a global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health, a health technology company, has announced the launch of the Amazfit Bip 5 smartwatch. It is soon going to be available for Indian customers in the market. Check out the features, price, and availability of this smartwatch:

Features

The Amazfit Bip 5 smartwatch comes with a large screen, advanced health features, support for Bluetooth phone calls, 120+ sports modes, and seamless connectivity. The Amazfit Bip 5 redefines the smart wearable landscape. It also has features like 24-hour heart rate, SpO2, and stress monitoring.

It features an expansive 1.91" HD color display. The screen of the smartwatch is protected by 2.5D tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint coating. It presents an array of eye-catching 70+ Watch Faces and offers 13 editable Watch Faces with customizable widgets.

Smarter Features

This smartwatch comes with the integration of Amazon Alexa and support for Bluetooth calls. Users can make and answer calls via the built-in microphone and speaker. Moreover, the watch offers access to a wide range of mini-apps, including 30+ mini-games.

Health & Fitness features: The Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch has features like sleep quality monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, PAI health assessment, and health alerts for various metrics. It operates on Zepp OS 2.0, coupled with the advanced BioTracker PPG sensor, enabling continuous blood-oxygen saturation, heart rate, and stress level monitoring. The watch supports tracking for over 120 sports and intelligently recognizes 7 sports.

The Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch seamlessly integrates with third-party fitness applications like Strava, Komoot, and Adidas Running through the Zepp App. Furthermore, it establishes connections with smartphone applications such as Google Fit and Apple Health, which ensures the smooth synchronization of fitness data and enhances compatibility with preferred health and wellness platforms.

The Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch is also equipped with the capability to utilize four distinct satellite positioning systems.

Price and Availability

You can buy Amazfit Bip 5 at a price of Rs.7499. It is available in three elegant colors: Soft Black, Cream White, and Pastel Pink. Consumers can purchase the Amazfit Bip 5 on Amazon, starting from 31st August 2023.

 

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 09:22 IST
