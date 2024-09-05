 Amazfit GTR 4 New smartwatch launched at a price of Rs. 16,999 in India: Check availability and features | Wearables News
Amazfit GTR 4 New smartwatch launched at a price of Rs. 16,999 in India: Check availability and features

Wearable technology brand Amazfit has launched its latest Amazfit GTR 4 New smartwatch in India at a price of Rs.16,999. Know all about the latest launch.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Sep 05 2024, 12:08 IST
Amazfit GTR 4 New smartwatch launched at a price of Rs. 16,999 in India: Check availability and features
Amazfit GTR 4 New smartwatch comes in Galaxy Black and Brown Leather colour variants. (Amazfit )

Amazfit has officially launched its new GTR 4 New smartwatch. The new Amazfit GTR 4 series comes with several advanced features including the capability of tracking and recognising eight sports and strength training exercises. The latest smartwatch also features an impressive display, offers lasting battery lids and innovative features. Here's everything you need to know about the new launch.

Amazfit GTR 4 New smartwatch pricing and availability 

The Amazfit GTR 4 New smartwatch is available in two colour variants: galaxy black and brown leather.  The smartwatch is priced at Rs.16,999 and it is available to purchase on Amazon and Amazfit India's official website. 

Also read
Amazfit GTR 4 New smartwatch features and specifications

The latest Amazfit GTR 4 New features a 1.45-inch AMOLED display alongside 331 ppi resolution. The smartwatch comes with an always-on display feature and enables users to choose from more than 150 watch faces. It features the innovative Zepp Aura technology that is capable of generating adaptive sounds for enhancing sleep quality and providing sleep reports. 

Amazfit GTR 4 New smartwatch supports over 150 sports modes such as golf swing, strength training and lane accurate track run, catering to fitness enthusiasts. The smartwatch ensures durablity and comes with GPS functionality alongside 5 ATM water resistance capability.

The Amazfit GTR 4 New smartwatch comes with Bluetooth offline voice-calling and music control features so that users can enjoy hands-free access to their smartphones and connect with others while working out or travelling. It supports microphones, offline voice assistants and Alexa.  

The Amazfit GTR 4 New smartwatch is equipped with 2.3GB internal storage for storing up to 270-470 MP3 songs that can be accessed when offline.  The smartwatch comes with a durable battery and has the capacity to function for 12 days straight after a single charge. The smartwatch runs on Zepp OS 2.0 and is compatible with Android 7.0 and above versions as well as iOS 12.0 and above versions. 

Lastly, the new smartwatch also supports additional sensors including the  BioTracker 4.0 PPG biometric sensor, acceleration, gyroscope, geomagnetic, barometric altimeter, ambient light and temperature sensors.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 05 Sep, 12:08 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets