Amazfit launches Pop 3R in the smartwatches under Rs. 5000 range

Amazfit Pop 3R, one of the best smartwatches under 5000, is ready to make its mark in India. Exclusively launched in the country, this classic round metallic smartwatch features a stunning 1.43" HD AMOLED display.

By:ANI
| Updated on: Jul 01 2023, 12:17 IST
The Amazfit Pop 3R will be released in two variants, featuring both a silicon strap and a metal strap. (Flipkart)
Amazfit Pop 3R, a smartwatch under Rs. 5000, has been launched. It is a round metallic smartwatch and features a 1.43" HD AMOLED display. With its standout Bluetooth Calling feature, the Amazfit Pop 3R is perfect for young professionals. 

It is available from Rs. 3,499 at a special launch day offer. It packs a 1.43" HD AMOLED DISPLAY- Bluetooth Phone Calls- Classic Round Metallic Design- Always on Display (AOD) with 12 Day Battery Life- 24 hr Heart-rate, SpO2 & Stress Monitoring

Price & Availability: The Amazfit Pop 3R will be released in two variants, featuring both a silicon strap and a metal strap. The silicon strap variant will be priced at INR 3,999, but as a special launch offer, it will be available for INR 3,499. The metal strap variant will be priced at INR 4,999, with a discounted price of INR 3,999 during the launch period. Customers can take advantage of the Amazfit Pop 3R launch offer starting from INR 3,499.

The smartwatch will be available for purchase on June 29th through Flipkart.

It will also be available on official store of Amazfit India website.

Amazfit Pop 3R - Features

A stylish smartwatch packed is features. This sleek wearable combines fashion and functionality, making it the perfect companion for fitness enthusiasts who also value their personal style.

Ultra large 1.43" HD AMOLED Display - Featuring a classic round metallic display, the Amazfit Pop 3R boasts a vibrant 1.43" HD AMOLED display. With its high resolution of 410x502 and 330 PPI, this display ensures a clear and immersive viewing experience. The Always-On display feature allows you to personalize your watch with over 100 watch faces, giving you easy access to important information at a glance. The display's brightness of 400 nits makes it effortless to read even under direct sunlight.

Variants - The smartwatch will be available in 2 variants where one is with a highly glossy stainless-steel strap and the other is with silicon strap with 2.5D Glass making the watch look amazing every time you raise your hand.

Bluetooth Calling Feature - No more sticking to your smartphone all the time as the smartwatch comes with Bluetooth Calling Feature that enables users to make and answer calls using the smart wearable. The watch has a built-in microphone and speaker to support this feature. All you need to do is connect your smartwatch to your mobile via Bluetooth to ensure that you can always keep up with the important people in your life. One can see the Contacts, dial pad, Call History as well.

Music Control - Now play your favorite music using your watch with Amazfit's Pop 3R powerful Bluetooth functions. Enjoy convenient control of playback/pause, previous song, next song, volume adjustment all from your wrist.

100 Sports Mode - The watch offers a wide Selection of sports mode with real time tracking analysis. It supports more than 100 sports mode to keep you fit. These modes include Cycling, Football, running, cricket and what not.

Blood Oxygen Monitor, Heart Rate Sensor and Sleep Tracker - Apart from being a style statement, Amazfit Pop 3R has a Heart Rate Sensor that monitors your heart rate throughout a day. In addition to this, the watch will provide warnings for excessively high heart rates. This has SpO2 measurement as well that measures blood oxygen saturation. The smartwatch also monitors the total sleep, light sleep, deep sleep periods, awake time, fall asleep & wake up time as well.

Menstrual Cycle Tracker - Keeping Women's health in mind, Amazfit Pop 3R tracks menstrual cycles so one doesn't have to keep a track and can concentrate on other important things.

Lightweight with up to 12-days Battery Life - Amazfit Pop 3R weighs only 35.6 grams without strap and when fully charged, one can practice all activities for up to 12 days, uninterrupted.

First Published Date: 01 Jul, 12:15 IST
