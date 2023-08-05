Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Get hefty discounts on smartwatches

Watches are no longer associated just with telling time. They provide a much wider spectrum of services. Yes, after watches have turned into smartwatches, new features have been added that help the wearer track his, or her, health and fitness parameters accurately. The smartwatch features various health indicators, even games and various other options. If you also want to replace your old watch with a smartwatch, but are afraid about the cost then the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale could be something that you would be interested in. Check out these Amazon sale offers on smartwatches and grab maximum discounts on top brands.

1. boAt Wave Call 2:

The boAt Wave Call 2 comes with 1.83-inch HD display in a square dial, it has Peak Brightness of 550 Nits. The smartwatch offers DIY Watch Face Studio lets you customize the look, and with 700+ active modes. Its Advanced Bluetooth calling offers a quicker, stronger, and better connection. With the boat smartwatch you can track your Heart rate and SpO2. Inside the box you get Wave Call 2, Charging Cable, Warranty Card and User Manual. All these you get on Amazon with 81% initial discount causing the price of the smartwatch to fall to Rs. 1297 from Rs. 6999 during the Amazon sale.

2. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro:

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro comes with the amazing looks and style with its sleek metal body and nine colour options. The Smartwatch comes with a 1.39" TFT Colour Full Touch Screen display. The watch will work on a single charge for about 7 days without Bluetooth calling and about 4 Days with Bluetooth calling. The Fire-boltt smartwatch comes with 120+ sports modes. You can buy it for just Rs. 1497 instead of Rs. 11999 due to the 88% initial discount available during the Amazon Freedom Sale.

3. Fire-Boltt Visionary:

The Fire-Boltt Visionary has a premium 368*448 Pixel Resolution and 1.78" AMOLED Display which comes with the Always On feature. The watch can work for 2 Days with Bluetooth Calling. During the Amazon Independence day sale, you can get a whopping 85% initial discount making the price of the smartwatch fall to Rs. 2597 from 16999.

4. Noise Twist:

The Noise Twist comes with 1.38” TFT display featuring a vibrant round display and a stylish metallic finish. The smartwatch comes with health monitoring tools – Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, Stress measurement, Breathe practice and Female cycle tracker. The Noise Twist also sports 100 sports modes and 100+ watch faces. You can buy it for just Rs. 1399 on Amazon instead of Rs. 4999 with 72% initial discount during the Amazon sale.

5. Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus:

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus is a versatile smartwatch with a 1.83" high-resolution display, providing clear visuals. The watch has a 280 NITS Peak Brightness. With built-in Voice assistant, you can simply speak to the smartwatch and get things done on your command. Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Smartwatch enables you to make and receive calls directly from your watch via the built-in speaker and microphone. The smartwatch can give out near to accurate SpO2, Heart Rate readings with its advanced technology and HRS chipset. This mini health device tracks your sleep to ensure a glowing and fresh look each day. Amazon sale offer is providing a 35% initial discount which reduces the price of the smartphone to Rs. 1297 from Rs. 1999.