Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Realme, Oppo to boAt, huge deals available on TWS earbuds

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 has rolled out some incredible offers and discounts across a wide range of product categories. Among these, earbuds have become the top choice for tech-savvy consumers seeking to enhance their audio experiences. Here we will delve into the excitement of the sale and explore the best-selling earbuds that are captivating both music enthusiasts and audiophiles alike.

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS earphones are available for just Rs. 4,699, and you can even lower this cost further by combining it with various bank and cashback offers. These audio wearables feature impressive 50dB active noise cancellation and offer a 360-degree Spatial Audio Effect. With coaxial dual drivers and up to 40 hours of battery life, they promise a truly immersive audio experience.

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro

Priced at a mere Rs. 3,498 during the Amazon sale, the Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro TWS earphones with ANC offer up to 28 hours of battery life. By taking advantage of bank offers and additional cashback options, customers can enjoy substantial savings. These earbuds come equipped with 12.4 mm titanium-coated diaphragm drivers for an exceptional audio experience.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

During the Amazon sale, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live TWS earphones can be yours for just Rs. 4,299. These earphones feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and offer up to 21 hours of total battery life. With 12mm speakers and a unique ergonomic design, they're available in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze color options, providing both style and substance.

Redmi Buds 4 Active

The Redmi Buds 4 Active promise an incredible 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, utilizing 12mm Bass Pro Drivers to deliver deep, resonant bass in your favorite music. These earbuds also support Google Fast Pair for a seamless and quick pairing experience. With Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), they ensure crystal-clear calls even in noisy environments. Add fast charging capabilities and a 60ms low latency mode into the mix, and you have one of the finest budget TWS earphones. Originally priced at Rs. 2,999, they're now available during the Amazon sale for just Rs. 999, an astounding 67% discount.

boAt Airdopes 141

The newly launched boAt Airdopes 141 builds on its predecessor's feature-rich design. These earbuds offer an effective 32dB noise cancellation to block out external disturbances, ensuring a crystal-clear music listening experience. With their BEAST Mode, they achieve a 50ms low latency, making them perfect for gaming. Boasting an impressive 42-hour battery life and ASAP Charge that provides up to 150 minutes of music playback with just 10 minutes of charging, these earbuds are a powerhouse. The quad-mic configuration guarantees clear calls, and their IPX5 water resistance rating means they can withstand splashes. Originally priced at Rs. 4,490, during the Amazon sale 2023, you can snag them for just Rs. 899, a jaw-dropping 80% discount.

Don't miss out on these remarkable deals on TWS earbuds during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Your audio experience will surely reach new heights.