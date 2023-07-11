Amazon Prime Day Sale: Huge price drop on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5! Pay $159.99, get 43% off

Amazon Prime Day sale is now live and there are tens of thousands of products available now with huge discounts. The occasion is to celebrate yet another anniversary of Amazon. Every year, people wait for this two-day sale as Amazon rolls out unbeatable discounts on various products. You can find a plethora of incredible discounts that can save you a significant amount of money. Whether you're in search of a smartphone, headphones, or smartwatch, you'll discover perfect deals across all brands, including those of premium quality.

We have found one of the most amazing deals and it is on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. This premium watch has become much more affordable now, making it an attractive purchase. Amazon is giving a flat 43% discount on this Premium product.

Price drop on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Amazon is offering a huge deal on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. On the occasion of the Prime Day sale, there is a discount of 43% on the product which brought down the price of the Watch 5 to $159.99. The listed price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is $279.99, which makes it a really good deal. You will save $120 on this product.

Features of Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5 introduces impressive new features and improved performance. It is Powered by the Exynos W920 processor. The watch delivers a 20% boost in processing speed compared to its predecessor. With 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, users can enjoy enhanced multitasking and ample space for their apps and data.

The Galaxy Watch 5 sets new standards for health monitoring with its innovative BioActive sensor. This sensor enables the measurement of various vital signs, including heart rate, blood pressure, body composition, and body temperature. The watch also has an ECG sensor and a SpO2 sensor which enhances its capabilities for monitoring heart health and blood oxygen levels.