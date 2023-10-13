Icon
Amazon Sale 2023: From Sennheiser to Sony, get your dream headphones at massive discounts

Amazon Sale 2023: From Sennheiser to Sony, get your dream headphones at massive discounts

Get huge offers on premium headphones from Sennheiser to Sony during the Amazon sale.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 13 2023, 23:08 IST
Amazon Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival is continuing to generate great excitement, adding to the festive spirit with its ongoing discounts across a wide range of categories. Today is the 6th day of this remarkable sale, offering customers incredible deals in the electronics section. Whether you're looking for smartphones, smartwatches, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, and more, there's something for everyone. If you were looking to buy premium headphones, then your wait is over now, we have prepared a list of premium headphones for you. Take a look at these deals available during the Amazon sale and shop according to your needs:

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones are a premium audio accessory designed in Germany. They offer Bluetooth connectivity and feature Adaptive Noise Cancelling (ANC) for a personalized, virtually soundproof experience. These headphones come with four digital microphones that ensure crystal-clear call quality. They boast an impressive 60-hour battery life and come with a 2-year warranty. The current price is Rs.25,989, which has been marked down from the original Rs.34990 during the Amazon sale. It also has an additional 10 percent instant discount for SBI Credit Card users on non-EMI transactions.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Cancelling Headphones

Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones are known for their industry-leading Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology. They also feature voice assistant integration with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, making it easy to access music and information through voice commands. The headphones include advanced features like Speak-to-chat, wearing detection, and quick attention mode for a seamless, hands-free listening experience. With up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge and the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously, these headphones are currently priced at Rs.19989, down from Rs.29990 which represents a remarkable discount of 33 percent.

Urbanista Miami Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

The Urbanista Miami headphones offer hybrid Active Noise Cancelling and wireless connectivity. They provide up to 50 hours of playtime, making them a great choice for extended use. The current price is Rs.16199, reduced from its original price of Rs.17999, representing a discount of 10 percent. That is not all. Users can get an additional 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions over Rs.5000 during the Amazon sale.

Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

The Bose Noise Cancelling 700 headphones are known for their exceptional audio quality and noise-cancelling capabilities. They come equipped with a built-in microphone for clear calls and are Alexa-enabled, allowing you to control them using voice commands. These headphones are currently priced at Rs.22398, down from the original price of Rs.34500. It comes with an additional 10 percent instant discount available for SBI Credit Card EMI transactions over Rs.5000.

Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancellation Headphones

Sony's WH-XB910N headphones offer extra bass and active noise cancellation. These wireless headphones provide up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge and feature fast pairing with devices. They support voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, activated with a simple touch. The current price is Rs.11,099, marked down from its original price of Rs.19990 during the Amazon sale 2023. These premium headphones come with an extra 10 percent instant discount for SBI Credit Card EMI transactions exceeding Rs.5000.

First Published Date: 13 Oct, 23:08 IST
