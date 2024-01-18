Amazon sale 2024: boAt to Noise, grab up to 92 pct discount on these top 6 smartwatches

Amazon sale: Today is the last day to grab amazing discounts and offers on top electronic products as the Amazon sale will be ending soon. If you haven't emptied your cart or wishlist yet then you must hurry. If you are eyeing a premium-looking smartwatch but it's too expensive to buy? Worry not because we have curated a list of the top 6 smartwatches under 2000 from top brands to make your research easy. Check the list here.

Amazon sale: Top 6 smartwatches under 2000

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max:

B0C497MSQN-1

The smartwatch features a 2.01-inch large display with a 320 nits peak brightness. It offers Bluetooth calling which enables users to make and receive calls directly from their wrist, without the need to reach for their phone. The smartwatch ensures crystal-clear audio quality, allowing you to have conversations with ease.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

It also enables users to manage camera control and music control from the wrist. You can also adjust camera settings, frame your shots, and capture the perfect angle. It offers more than 120 sports modes such as cycling, swimming, etc. It also comes with voice assistance and health suite features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and more. On Amazon, it is available at 92 percent discount.

Specifications Display: 2.01-inch Battery: Up to 15 days Water resistance: IP67 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 320nits

2. Noise Pulse 2 Max:

B0B6BLTGTT-2

The smartwatch features a 1.85-inch TFT LCD display that sports 550 nits of peak brightness. It comes with Bluetooth calling features which attend calls right from the wrist, manage calls, access favourite contacts and dial pad.

It is powered by Tru Sync technology that ensures faster and more stable connection and low power consumption. It comes with a Noise Health Suite which keeps track of wellness in terms of tracking Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, Stress measurement, Breathing practice and Female cycle tracker. Additionally, it has 100 sports modes through which you can also manage your fitness. On Amazon, it is available at an 82 percent discount.

Specifications Display: 1.85-inch Battery: Up to 10 days Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: yes Brightness: 550 nits

3. Boat Xtend:

B096VF5YYF-3

The smartwatch features a 1.69-inch big LCD display with round dial features and 500nits peak brightness. It comes with an ambient light display which allows automatic adjustment of brightness on the watch, suited to your environment.

The watch comes with a stress monitor that reads your HR to indicate stress levels. It also monitors your heart rate and SpO2 to keep a tab on your overall health. It also tracks all stages of sleep every night with the sleep monitoring feature on the watch. It offers 14 sports modes with 5 ATM dust and water resistance. It also offers up to 7 Days of battery life. On Amazon, it is available at an 77 percent discount.

Specifications Display: 1.69-inch Battery: up to 7 Days Water resistance: 5ATM Bluetooth: No Brightness: 500nits

4. Boat Lunar Peak:

B0CL6KB51G-4

The smartwatch comes with a 1.45-inch AMOLED display with an HD resolution for a superior viewing experience. It has an Always on Display feature, keeping essential information at your fingertips. You can personalize your watch with Cloud and Custom Watch Faces, allowing you to match your style and mood. Stay connected on the go with advanced Bluetooth calling, ensuring you're always within reach.

It comes with built-in games that keep you entertained and has an SOS feature for added safety and convenience. It also comes with Health Monitoring such as Heart Rate and Blood Oxygen Monitoring. It is sweat and splash-resistant with an IP67 rating. On Amazon, it is available at an 71 percent discount.

Specifications Display: 1.45-inch Battery: up to 10 days Water resistance: IP67 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 550nits

5. Fire-Boltt Phoenix:

B0BY2PWDFQ-5

The smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 700 nits of peak brightness. It also comes with an Always On Display feature which enables you to get a glance at the time, date, and notifications without lifting a finger. The watch also features a Rotating Crown which enables users to scroll through apps, messages, and notifications.

It comes with various health monitoring features such as heart rate, blood pressure, sleep patterns, SpO2, and female health. It also comes with a Bluetooth Calling feature through which you can take calls directly from your wrist. It also has a built-in dial pad and a personal voice assistant. The watch needs to be charged for 3 hours to reach 100 percent. On Amazon, it is available at an 85 percent discount.

Specifications Display: 1.43-inch Battery: up to 5 Days Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 700nits

6. Noise Force Rugged:

B0BMVT1R78-6

The smartwatch features a 1.32-inch high-resolution display with 550 nits peak brightness. It comes with an impact-resistant build and it is designed to be sporty and rugged. It features an attractive functional rotating crown which enables users to easily navigate through the smartwatch functionalities.

The smartwatch also comes with a Bluetooth calling feature along with a dial pad and call logs where you can save 5 contacts on the watch. It offers various Noise Health Suite features such as a Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, Breathing practice and female cycle tracker. On Amazon, it is available at an 75 percent discount.

Specifications Display: 1.32-inch Battery: up to 7 days Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth Calling: Yes Brightness: 550nits

Top 3 features for you Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Noise Pulse 2 Max Bluetooth calling 100 sports modes Tru Sync technology Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max camera and music control 120 sports modes



Bluetooth calling Boat Xtend Ambient light display up to 7 Days of battery life Health monitoring features Boat Lunar Peak Custom Watch Faces built-in games Health Monitoring Fire-Boltt Phoenix Rotating Crown Built-in dial pad Personal voice assistant Noise Force Rugged Functional rotating crown Female cycle tracker Impact-resistant build

Also read these top stories today:

Samsung vs Apple! Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S24 series with AI features to create dominance in the market. Could it regain the smartphone throne after losing out to Apple in 2023? Check how Samsung is looking to beat Apple here.

Samsung Galaxy S24 launched! Samsung's latest flagship smartphones were launched with upgraded features at the Galaxy Unpacked event in California. It will go head-to-head with Apple's iPhone 15. Check out the specs comparison between Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15. Know how it is different from its top rival here.

The "just right" robots! As tall as a teddy bear and doped with generative AI, Moxie is capable of interacting with children telling them stories, giving math lessons and performing dance moves with two arms. Want to know more? Read here.