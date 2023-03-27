Ambrane launches 2 smartwatches priced at 6499 and 5999, but you can buy them at 1999

Ambrane has announced its outdoor series smartwatches – Wise Crest and Wise Stud. The smartwatches feature a bright LucidDisplay, large screen size for a better visual experience, BlueTooth Calling, multiple sports modes, and several other interesting features. Not just that, the company is also providing a 365-day warranty on both smartwatches.

How much do they cost? The Ambrane Wise Crest smartwatch comes at Rs. 6499 with a circular display, while Ambrane Wise Stud, priced at Rs. 5999 comes with a square display. However, you can buy these smartwatches at a much reduced price of just Rs. 1999. Know what these BT smartwatches from Ambrane have to offer.

Ambrane Wise Crest and Wise Stud Smartwatches specs and features

Both smartwatches have an impact-resistant build and durable glass as well as an IP68 water-resistant body. The Ambrane Wise Crest has a 1.39-inch screen size, while the Ambrane Wise Stud has a 1.85-inch Lucid Display with a bright 500 nits Daylight Display and 2.5D Curved Glass. The skin-friendly silicone strap keeps the watch dry and comfortable on the user's wrist.

Wise Stud features a very unique AI watch face feature that allows users to click pictures and generate their own watch faces using AI to complement their everyday OOTD looks. Whether choosing custom wallpaper, AI-generated or one amongst 100+ cloud-based watch faces, both smartwatches allow you to customize your watch face according to your choice.

If you are a fitness enthusiast, then these smartwatches have 100+multi-sports modes that allow you to track your workout sessions. In addition to fitness measurements, the smartwatches include multiple health monitoring features, such as heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2) levels, sleep, sedentary reminders, female menstrual cycle and more.

Talking about their battery, then both smartwatches have a 400 mAh battery that can last up to 10 days of continuous use and 25 days of standby time, Ambrane claimed. Along with Voice Assistance, a quick dial pad on the watch allows users to place, reject, or accept calls while on the go.