Icon
Home Wearables News Apple AirTag recovers stolen luggage, leads police to thief in the US, provides "justice"

Apple AirTag recovers stolen luggage, leads police to thief in the US, provides "justice"

An Apple AirTag has aided a Florida family in tracking down stolen luggage and a thief in North Carolina, showcasing the device's unexpected crime-solving capabilities.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 31 2023, 12:22 IST
Icon
Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag, designed for item tracking, played a heroic role in North Carolina as it assisted a family in recovering stolen luggage. (Unsplash)
Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag, designed for item tracking, played a heroic role in North Carolina as it assisted a family in recovering stolen luggage. (Unsplash)

In a holiday twist, an Apple AirTag proved to be more than just a nifty gadget to locate car keys as it helped a family track down stolen luggage and the thief responsible in North Carolina. The Gavino family from Miami, Florida, had taken off on a dream Christmas celebration in the Carolinas but faced an unexpected setback upon landing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. After discovering that one of their bags had gone missing from the airport carousel, the Gavinos turned to a recently purchased tool for help. Catherine Gavino had equipped each bag with an AirTag, not anticipating that it would become a crucial asset in recovering stolen items. Little did she know, the decision would soon lead them on a hot chase after the luggage thief.

Apple AirTag on the Trail

Using the Find My app on her iPhone, Catherine tracked the stolen bag's movement along Interstate 85, heading west toward Gastonia. Renting a vehicle, the family embarked on a pursuit, bringing them to a neighborhood. However, the search hit a temporary halt when the AirTag stopped providing information, according to The Queen City News report.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Undeterred, the Gavino family resumed their quest on Christmas Day, pinpointing the missing suitcase to a house on McGuire Street in Gastonia. Catherine promptly alerted the police after driving by the location. Law enforcement entered the premises and successfully recovered not only the Gavino family's luggage but also another suitcase stolen from the airport.

While the stolen bag was retrieved, the contents were unfortunately missing, likely sold by the thief. Despite this setback, the police arrested a suspect charged with multiple theft crimes and a drug offense, held on a $10,000 bail. Catherine Gavino expressed her determination, stating, "I wanted justice."

The incident highlights the effectiveness of AirTag as a tracking device and its role in aiding law enforcement. As the Gavino family experienced the ups and downs of their holiday adventure, the episode serves as a testament to the value of innovative technology in unexpected situations.

Apple AirTag Price

Apple continues to offer individual AirTag trackers for $29, with a set of four available for $99, providing users with a tool that goes beyond everyday utility. Additional accessories, including key rings, are available through the online Apple Store, where customers can also enjoy free engraving on their AirTag purchases.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Dec, 12:22 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6: Fan made Red Dead Redemption 2 concept trailer sparks frenzy among Rockstar enthusiasts
Nvidia gaming chip
Nvidia launches advanced gaming chip for China as it rushes to obey US export controls order
GTA 5
8 single-player DLCs that could have come to GTA 5, but NEVER did; check list
GTA 6
5 GTA 6 rumours that suggest it could be best game ever: Dual protagonists, Map DLCs, and more
Human Resource Machine
Epic Games Holiday Sale: 17 free games being given away! Fallout 3 to Destiny 2, check list
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon