Icon
Home Wearables News Apple Plans AirPods Overhaul With New Low- and High-End Models, USB-C Headphones

Apple Plans AirPods Overhaul With New Low- and High-End Models, USB-C Headphones

Apple Inc. is planning an end-to-end overhaul of its AirPods lineup, refreshing a product category that’s emerged as one of the company’s biggest sellers.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Oct 26 2023, 07:44 IST
Icon
AirPods
The changes will include a revamped version of Apple’s entry-level AirPods in 2024 and a new Pro model the following year, according to people familiar with the plan. (HT Tech)
AirPods
The changes will include a revamped version of Apple’s entry-level AirPods in 2024 and a new Pro model the following year, according to people familiar with the plan. (HT Tech)

Apple Inc. is planning an end-to-end overhaul of its AirPods lineup, refreshing a product category that's emerged as one of the company's biggest sellers. 

The changes will include a revamped version of Apple's entry-level AirPods in 2024 and a new Pro model the following year, according to people familiar with the plan. The company is updating the products' earbud design, the look of the cases and audio quality. A new version of the AirPods Max headphones are coming in 2024 as well, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

A representative for Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment.

The AirPods wireless earbuds were first introduced in 2016, when Apple began removing the traditional headphone jack from its devices. At the time, the product faced skepticism from consumers. Some were miffed about losing the cherished headphone jack. Others worried they would look strange wearing cordless earbuds, which were still a novelty at the time.

But Apple quickly overcame the concerns. The earbuds became one of the hottest consumer technology products, especially as a holiday gift. They're also a popular add-on purchase when shoppers are buying a new iPhone. AirPods lead the wireless earbuds market, accounting for about 32% of sales last year, according to data from Canalys. 

Within Apple, the AirPods are a key part of the company's Wearables, Home and Accessories segment, which generates about $40 billion annually. That division, which also includes the Apple Watch and Beats headphones, is one of Apple's fastest-growing and helps keep consumers from defecting to rival product ecosystems.

Apple currently sells three types of wireless earbuds: 

  • At the low end, the company offers the second-generation AirPods for $129. They debuted in 2019.
  • There are third-generation AirPods from 2021 at $169, a mid-tier offering.
  • And the $249 AirPods Pro, last updated this year, are Apple's upscale option.

Apple also sells pricey over-ear AirPods Max headphones. They launched in 2020 for $550 and have never been updated. 

The third-generation AirPods haven't sold particularly well for Apple. Many buyers either opt to save money and purchase the second-generation version or they spring for the high-end model, which comes with noise cancellation. The mid-tier product doesn't offer much more than the $129 model, so some consumers don't see a reason to pay the extra $40.

With that in mind, Apple plans to phase out both the second-generation and third-generation AirPods later next year, according to the people familiar with the matter. They'll be replaced with two fourth-generation AirPods that are priced similarly to the current versions but are more differentiated.

The two models will feature a new design that looks like a blend of the third-generation AirPods and the Pro model. They'll both have short stems, the part that hangs out of a user's ear. 

Apple will differentiate the two options by including noise cancellation in the higher-end version. That model will also get an updated charging case that includes speakers for Find My alerts, matching the current AirPods Pro. Those alerts make it easier for users to find their case when it gets lost.

Both new low-end models will offer an improved fit, but it's unlikely that either will include replaceable tips like the AirPods Pro.

The fourth-generation AirPods will also both switch to USB-C for their charging cases, continuing a shift that began with the AirPods Pro. The company dropped Lightning from its iPhones this year, part of an effort to comply with regulations from the European Union. And its accessories are following suit.

Apple is planning an update to the AirPods Max around the end of next year that also switches its charging port to USB-C. The headphones will come in new colors, but won't see many other changes. The AirPods Pro, meanwhile, are expected to get a new design and chip in 2025, and the company is working on health features for that device tied to hearing.

Despite the success of the AirPods to date, Apple can't afford to coast. The company faces growing competition from companies like Samsung Electronics Co., Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Xiaomi Corp.

Sony Group Corp., Bose Corp. and Jabra have also introduced more products in recent years, adding competition at the low end. And as Apple's own experience in earbuds demonstrates, the market can change quickly. 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Oct, 07:43 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets
iPhone
Rev up your iPhone charging speed and maximise battery life with these tips
WhatsApp tips
WhatsApp tips: How to manage storage on your phone
iPhone
Revamp your old iPhone! Get the Action Button just like the one on iPhone 15 Pro
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence

Editor’s Pick

Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
GTA V
GTA 6 to come to Nintendo Switch 2? New leak reveals Grand Theft Auto VI to be available on all platforms
Evil Within
Grab The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 for FREE! Know where to get it
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Check rumoured gameplay mechanics of next Grand Theft Auto game
Spider-Man 2 sold over 2.5 million copies, becoming the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game.
Spider-Man 2 game creates huge PlayStation Studios sales record within just 24 hours!
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon