WWDC23: Apple to replace iPhone with its 'revolutionary' Pro Vision headset?

The much-awaited Apple headset has finally been unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, in Cupertino, California, today and it has been dubbed as a 'revolutionary' product by none other than CEO Tim Cook. This mixed-reality headset took over 7 years to roll out. Cook also called it a 'computer'. The interface itself has been dubbed as “spatial computing.”

“It's the first Apple product you look through and not at,” Cook said and added that “This marks the beginning of a journey.”

What will the headset do?

It will alter the way people interact with the world. While currently, personalisation of all Apple services happens through iPhones, iPads and other products, Vision Pro will take things further, or closer to the user.

The company wants to connect with the consumer even more closely through this wearable device. This it will do by mixing virtual and augmented reality, and the user remains in touch with the real world at the same time. It packs high-resolution displays, and you can overlay apps on top of the wearer's field of view. Messages and notifications can pop up as and when they arrive. In short, it is an iPhone that wraps around your eyes, which you dont have to take off if you want to kick a football across the room that is lying next to your feet.

This is the first new product line by Apple since the Apple Watch was first rolled out over 9 years ago and it is being praised to the skies by the Apple execs. And why not, since Apple expects it to redefine the industry just like the Mac, iPod, iPhone and iPad did when they were launched.

Having said that, the expectations in the markets are not high simply because Facebook parent, Meta Platforms headset called Meta Quest has done poorly in terms of sales. The same is expected of the Meta Quest 3, which was launched 3 days ago. WIll Vision Pro buck the trend? Market is sceptical, at the moment as Apple shares gave up early gains after Vision Pro was announced.

However, do remember that even the iPhone was not a tearaway success as soon as it launched. It took time for it to reach the global domination level that it now commands.