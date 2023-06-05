Home Wearables News Apple unveils 'revolutionary' Vision Pro headset at WWDC 2023

Apple unveils 'revolutionary' Vision Pro headset at WWDC 2023

Apple has just introduced a revolutionary new product in the form of the Vision Pro headset at WWDC 2023. Know details here.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 05 2023, 23:58 IST
Apple Vision Pro
Vision Pro is Apple’s mixed reality headset that will take on Meta Quest 3. (Apple)
Apple Vision Pro
Vision Pro is Apple’s mixed reality headset that will take on Meta Quest 3. (Apple)

Apple has time and again launched products that have revolutionized the tech industry. From iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watch to AirPods, the list is long. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant has not introduced a new product since the Apple Watch in 2015, but that has just changed as Apple announced its revolutionary mixed reality headset called Vision Pro at its annual developer event, WWDC 2023. Previous reports claimed that Apple had diverted major resources from the development of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and other updates to the development of this headset and its operating system.

Now that the mixed-reality headset has finally been unveiled, check out what's on offer.

Apple Vision Pro: What's on offer

The Apple Vision Pro headset is constructed using lightweight materials and an aluminum frame with polished laminated glass at the front. For controls, there are buttons for capturing video and photos, with the inclusion of a digital crown. Apple says that it filed almost 5000 patents during the development of this new mixed-reality headset!

Apple says that there are 23 million micro-OLED pixels across displays, meaning there are more pixels in a postage stamp-sized area than what you can get on a 4K TV! It also houses 5 sensors and 12 cameras. Powering all this tech is a fan-cooled computer with an M2 chip and a new R1 chip. While the M2 chip ensures that you get an incredible performance, the R1 chip makes sure that everything you see in front of you is happening in real time. It has an external battery that lasts up to two hours and can connect via a woven cable that you can easily put in your pockets.

Apple Vision Pro seamlessly blends the digital world with the real world, says Apple CEO Tim Cook. Instead of a physical controller, you control it with your hands, voice, and eyes! The EyeSight feature lets others see your eyes when they are near you. You can also use a digital crown on the side of the headset to determine how immersive the environment is. With Vision Pro, “With Vision Pro, you're no longer limited by a display," says Cook.

Although VR and AR headsets usually don't account for people with glasses, Apple has collaborated with Zeiss to bring custom prescription glass inserts for the Vision Pro headset.

Vision Pro can also become your personal movie theater! It dims your surrounding environment, letting you focus on the film with Spatial Audio support. Apple says that programming from Apple TV Plus "and other streaming services" will be available for Vision Pro.

Apple Vision Pro: Pricing and Availability

Apple Vision Pro starts at $3499 and will be available for purchase starting next year.

First Published Date: 05 Jun, 23:58 IST
