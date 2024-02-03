 Apple Vision Pro: Crash proof, or not? Know what happens when you drop this pricey headset | Wearables News
Apple Vision Pro: Crash proof, or not? Know what happens when you drop this pricey headset

Apple Vision Pro is quite heavy and there is a lot of glass on it. So, will it survive a fall? Check details here.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Feb 03 2024, 23:30 IST
Can the Apple Vision Pro survive a drop? Know what happens. (Sam Kohl/X)

The Apple Vision Pro headset is now available at US stores for the demo and sales. It is reported that pre-orders of for AR/VR headset created a kind of a craze with nearly 200000 being snapped up. Now, that we have seen multiple reviews and videos of the device used by experts, another question which may arise in buyers' minds is, how durable is the Apple Vision Pro. It is extremely expensive (Apple launched the mixed reality headset at a hefty price of $3500) and that means you cannot have it shatter on you in case you are butter-fingered. Well, we have some news for you - good and bad.

Apple Vision Pro drop test? Or when things really went wrong!

In a recent tweet, Sam Kohl of Apple Track released an image of a cracked Vision Pro, showcasing what happens when you drop the headset! Kohl shared a post on X and a video showcasing how durable the Vision Pro is. The video starts with unboxing the device and he shows how the headset works. Kohl then smashes the device on the wall at different pressures to see how the device gets affected. After a few attempts, he claimed that the glass did not get any cracks! That is the good news. It means, you will likely not have a cracked Vision Pro on yoiur hands. The bad news is that the user may notice some scratches.

Kohl then ramped-up his drop tests a few notches and tried the same from different height levels. At the first attempt, he noticed that the right speaker was not working properly after experiencing a drop from 6 feet. 

And worst of all, after multiple attempts, the Vision Pro glass cracked. This was after it fell from a height of around 10 to 12 feet. Since, most of humanity will never reach that height and we know no one who is going to use such devices by standing on achair or table, we can all breathe a sigh of relief.

And there is more good news! The entire expensive glass may have cracked, but the headset worked perfectly well! Yes, even after the front glass was cracked and removed. 

Therefore, the video demonstration highlighted that the Apple Vision Pro is quite strong in terms of build but the speakers were the weak points as both sides stopped working during the drop test. 

First Published Date: 03 Feb, 22:40 IST

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets