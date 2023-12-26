Apple Vision Pro currently in mass production, to hit stores in late January, says report

On June 6, 2023, at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple CEO Tim Cook used the magic phrase ‘One more thing' to unveil the newest product line of the company, Apple Vision Pro. It is a mixed reality headset that uses augmented reality and virtual reality elements to create an immersive experience of what the company calls ‘spatial computing'. Users will see a 3D version of the interface and apps in front of them, and it can be interacted with. It works entirely on eye tracking and gesture control and it even features a virtual keyboard. Even though the product was announced almost six months ago, the company is yet to launch it. Now, as per a new report, it can hit the stores as soon as late January 2024.

Long-time Apple analyst and tipster Ming-Chi Kuo posted more details about the device on his blog. Calling Vision Pro the most important product for Apple for 2024, he said, “Shipments in 2024 are estimated to be approximately 500,000 units. Vision Pro is currently in mass production and will begin mass shipments in the first week of January 2024. Vision Pro will most likely hit the store shelves in late January or early February based on the current mass shipment schedule”.

“If user feedback on Vision Pro is better than expected, it will help strengthen the market consensus that “Vision Pro is the next star product in consumer electronics” and the related supply chain stock price,' he added.

Apple Vision Pro could go on sale soon

A Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman confirmed a similar timeline and highlighted that while mass shipping will occur in January, the products will make their retail debut in February 2024. Once it hits the stores, it will become one of the most expensive consumer products from the company at a steep price starting at $3499.

Apple says that there are 23 million micro-OLED pixels across displays, meaning there are more pixels in a postage stamp-sized area than what you can get on a 4K TV. It also houses 5 sensors and 12 cameras. Powering all this tech is a fan-cooled computer with an M2 chip and a new R1 chip. While the M2 chip ensures that you get strong performance, the R1 chip is the brain behind spatial computing and renders the information in front of you. It has an external battery that lasts up to two hours and can connect via a woven cable that is small enough to be put inside a pocket.

The product is being created as a new way to interact with computers. It can essentially replace your smartphone, laptop, and television.