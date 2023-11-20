Icon
Home Wearables News Apple Vision Pro not to launch in January 2024? Know what expert says

Apple Vision Pro not to launch in January 2024? Know what expert says

Mark Gurman speculates that the Apple Vision Pro will likely make its debut in March 2024, rather than in January when it was expected.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 20 2023, 12:14 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 Pro Max to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check out the best Diwali gifts for family and friends
Apple Vision Pro
1/8 As the festive season approaches, choosing the perfect gift becomes a delightful task. Whether you're seeking something special for your loved ones or looking to enhance your own collection, we have curated a list of top-notch  Apple products to make this Diwali extra memorable for you and your family. (Pexels)
image caption
2/8 iPhone 15 Pro Max: Capture the magic of Diwali with the new iPhone 15 Pro Max. Boasting a strong and lightweight titanium design in five stunning colors, this Pro model features a customizable Action Button, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, and a powerful camera system with seven pro lenses, including a 48MP Main camera. The A17 Pro chip ensures next-level performance, and with features like Night mode and Smart HDR, your festive moments will be truly unforgettable. (Apple)
image caption
3/8 iPhone 15: For those looking to upgrade, the iPhone 15 is the perfect choice. With a sleek design, durable back glass, and a 48MP Main camera with 2x Telephoto, this model promises powerful performance with the A16 Bionic chip. Available in vibrant colors, the iPhone 15 continues to deliver a high-quality 5G experience and improved audio quality for FaceTime or other apps. (Apple)
image caption
4/8 Apple Watch Ultra 2: Experience the best in smartwatches with the Apple Watch Ultra 2. This rugged and capable watch comes with performance updates, a new double-tap gesture, and carbon-neutral options. With features like the S9 SiP, on-device Siri, and a 36-hour battery life, the Ultra 2 is a perfect blend of functionality and sustainability. (Apple)
image caption
5/8 Apple Watch Series 9: The Apple Watch Series 9 introduces new features to the world's best-selling watch. With the S9 SiP, a brighter display, and enhanced health capabilities, this watch is a powerful companion. Choose the carbon-neutral option as a step towards Apple's goal of being carbon neutral by 2030. (Apple)
image caption
6/8 iMac 24-inch: The 24-inch iMac, equipped with the M3 chip, takes the title of the world's best all-in-one to new heights. With a thin design and vibrant colors, this iMac is up to 2.5x faster than previous models, delivering a performance leap that will elevate your Diwali experience. (Apple)
image caption
7/8 MacBook Air 15-inch: Experience power and portability with the new MacBook Air. Featuring a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the M2 chip, and up to 18 hours of battery life, this laptop provides an unrivaled experience. With a silent, fanless design and the magic of macOS Ventura, the MacBook Air is a perfect gift for those on the go. (Apple)
image caption
8/8 AirPods Pro (3rd generation with USB-C): The new AirPods Pro (3rd generation) with USB-C makes for an ideal Diwali gift. With the H2 chip and computational audio, these AirPods deliver breakthrough sound with Adaptive EQ and smarter noise cancellation. Enjoy features like Personalized Volume, Conversation Awareness, and six hours of battery life on a single charge. The lightweight and contoured design ensures comfort, making these AirPods a must-have for an immersive audio experience. (Apple)
Apple Vision Pro
icon View all Images
As per an analyst, Apple Vision Pro is still undergoing tests and is not ready to launch in January 2024. (Bloomberg)

Apple Vision Pro has created a lot of anticipation among Apple enthusiasts after it was introduced at WWDC 2023 in June even though the product is extremely expensive. All the interest in the product is its amazing potential to shift focus away from smartphones, laptops, game consoles and more. As claimed by Apple, Vision Pro is an extraordinary spatial computer that blends digital content with the physical world. Apple Vision Pro consists of a three-dimensional user interface controlled by a user's eyes, hands, and voice. Apple has not announced the launch date of this upcoming product but the experts have speculated widely that it was expected in January 2024.

When will Apple Vision Pro launch?

Mark Gurman, the renowned Bloomberg columnist has mentioned in his newsletter that Apple was planning to launch the Apple Vision Pro headset in 2024. According to the newsletter, Apple is still working on the Apple Vision Pro with the current focus also being on the distribution plans of the device.

Earlier, Apple officially announced that the Vision Pro will be available for sale in the United States early next year. Mark Gurman speculates that the Vision Pro will be released around March 2024.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Availability of Apple Vision Pro

As Apple announced, it will first launch the Vision Pro in the United States and after that, it will debut in some other countries later in the year 2024. If we talk about the availability of Apple Vision Pro, it is expected that the Vision Pro will be available in Apple retail stores on the web Via Apple online store.

As this is an Apple-exclusive product, Vision Pro will not be available with third-party retailers.

Apple Vision Pro will be equipped with visionOS, which will help the users to interact with digital content and they will actually be able to feel that content present in their physical space. The latest Beta version of VisionOS consists of product onboarding videos and materials. According to the report by 9to5 Mac, the recent iOS 17.2 beta version has Vision Pro features including AirPlay Receiver and spatial videos on iPhone 15 Pro models.

Apple fans are buzzing with excitement for Apple Vision Pro. It will be thrilling to see what Apple will offer with this new innovation. It should be remembered that Meta too has a somewhat similar product already in the market. It is called Meta Quest 3 and is a much cheaper alternative to Apple Vision Pro, which is priced at $3,499.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Nov, 12:14 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Could there be 3 characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?
Fortnite
Lewis Hamilton races onto Fortnite's icon series with exclusive skin and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon