Apple Vision Pro not to launch in January 2024? Know what expert says

Apple Vision Pro has created a lot of anticipation among Apple enthusiasts after it was introduced at WWDC 2023 in June even though the product is extremely expensive. All the interest in the product is its amazing potential to shift focus away from smartphones, laptops, game consoles and more. As claimed by Apple, Vision Pro is an extraordinary spatial computer that blends digital content with the physical world. Apple Vision Pro consists of a three-dimensional user interface controlled by a user's eyes, hands, and voice. Apple has not announced the launch date of this upcoming product but the experts have speculated widely that it was expected in January 2024.

When will Apple Vision Pro launch?

Mark Gurman, the renowned Bloomberg columnist has mentioned in his newsletter that Apple was planning to launch the Apple Vision Pro headset in 2024. According to the newsletter, Apple is still working on the Apple Vision Pro with the current focus also being on the distribution plans of the device.

Earlier, Apple officially announced that the Vision Pro will be available for sale in the United States early next year. Mark Gurman speculates that the Vision Pro will be released around March 2024.

Availability of Apple Vision Pro

As Apple announced, it will first launch the Vision Pro in the United States and after that, it will debut in some other countries later in the year 2024. If we talk about the availability of Apple Vision Pro, it is expected that the Vision Pro will be available in Apple retail stores on the web Via Apple online store.

As this is an Apple-exclusive product, Vision Pro will not be available with third-party retailers.

Apple Vision Pro will be equipped with visionOS, which will help the users to interact with digital content and they will actually be able to feel that content present in their physical space. The latest Beta version of VisionOS consists of product onboarding videos and materials. According to the report by 9to5 Mac, the recent iOS 17.2 beta version has Vision Pro features including AirPlay Receiver and spatial videos on iPhone 15 Pro models.

Apple fans are buzzing with excitement for Apple Vision Pro. It will be thrilling to see what Apple will offer with this new innovation. It should be remembered that Meta too has a somewhat similar product already in the market. It is called Meta Quest 3 and is a much cheaper alternative to Apple Vision Pro, which is priced at $3,499.

