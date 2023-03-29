Home Wearables News Apple Watch 8 to Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Best smartwatches with health monitoring specs

Apple Watch 8 to Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Best smartwatches with health monitoring specs

Looking to buy a smartwatch to track your health and exercise routines? From Apple Watch 8, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to Garmin Venu SQ, check out the 5 Best Smartwatches with health monitoring features to buy on World Health Day.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 29 2023, 17:03 IST
Amazon Sale: Buy Apple Watch SE, Honor Watch GS 3, more at discounted rate
Amazon Premium Electronics Days
1/5 Amazon's ‘Premium Electronics Days’ is live and the company has announced exciting deals and offers during the event. The Premium Electronics Days will be live until March 26, 2023. The discounts are applicable on electronics such as laptops, wearables, headphones, PC accessories, tablets, camera, printer, speaker, and more from popular brands such as HP, Acer, ASUS, Sony, Bose, Nikon, Apple, Logitech and more. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 During the Premium Electronics Days, customers can avail 10 percent instant discount using SBI bank credit, debit card and EMI transactions. Additionally, customers can get an exchange offer of upto Rs. 20000 off and no cost EMI starting at Rs. 5000 per month. Here are the best smartwatch deals you can grab. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 Apple Watch SE: The watch comes with swim-proof design, recycled aluminum case, a fitness tracker, a health app, a sleep app, an emergency SOS, a watch face, and music. It also provides expert support and enhanced coverage with Apple care+. It is available for Rs. 30400. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Honor Watch GS 3 Smartwatch: The watch comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen and a 326 PPI resolution. It gets 3D ultra-curved slim design, 8-Channel Heart Rate AI Engine, supports 24-hour heart rate monitoring and a 14-day battery life under typical usage scenario and 30-hour battery life with continuous GPS operation. It is available for Rs. 9999. (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 Amazfit T-Rex 2 Premium Multisport GPS Sports Watch: The watch is equipped with a 1.39 inch HD AMOLED always-on display. The watch is also claimed to withstand extreme temperatures and environments and prove durability even when subjected to intense physical condition. It also comes with 24-day long battery life, according to the company and\ is available for Rs. 13999. (Amazon)
Apple Watch Series 8
View all Images
The Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the most advanced smartwatches on the market, with a range of health features. (Apple)

Over the years, the use of smartwatches has become widespread as they have proven to be effective tools in monitoring one's health and fitness. This has especially happened after Covid pandemic. In today's fast-paced world, it is important to keep a check on one's health and wearing smartwatches is an effective and easy way to do so, without having to carry heavy equipment around.

With World Health Day set to be celebrated on April 7th, check out the 6 best smartwatches with excellent health monitoring features to buy including Apple Watch 8, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Garmin Venu SQ.

Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the most advanced smartwatches on the market, with a range of health features that make it a valuable tool for health-conscious people. The watch has an ECG app that can detect irregular heart rhythms, a blood oxygen sensor that can monitor oxygen levels in the blood, and a heart rate monitor that can track changes in heart rate. Additionally, Apple Watch 8 has features that can help users manage stress, including the Breathe app, which guides users through breathing exercises.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is another powerful smartwatch that is transforming the healthcare industry. The watch has a range of health features, including a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring capabilities. Additionally, the Watch 5 has a range of fitness tracking features, such as GPS, workout tracking, and coaching.

Fitbit Versa 4

The Fitbit Versa 4 is a versatile smartwatch that is ideal for individuals who want to track their health and fitness. The watch has a range of health features, including a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring capabilities. Additionally, the Versa 4 has a variety of fitness tracking features, such as GPS, workout tracking, and coaching.

Garmin Venu SQ

The Garmin Venu SQ is a budget-friendly smartwatch that is packed with health and fitness features. The watch has a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring capabilities. Additionally, the Venu SQ has a range of fitness tracking features, such as GPS, workout tracking, and coaching. The watch also has a long battery life, making it ideal for users who want to track their health and fitness throughout the day.

Amazfit GTS 2

The Amazfit GTS 2 is a sleek smartwatch that is perfect for users who want to track their health and fitness without breaking the bank. The watch has a range of health features, including a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring capabilities. Additionally, the GTS 2 has a range of fitness tracking features, such as GPS, workout tracking, and coaching. The watch also has a long battery life, making it ideal for users who want to track their health and fitness throughout the day.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Mar, 17:02 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow
iPhone photos
With this iOS 16 feature, you can interact with text on photos and videos
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23 user? 5 hidden tricks you must try!

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
first iPhone
This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
PS5
PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets