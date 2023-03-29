Apple Watch 8 to Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Best smartwatches with health monitoring specs

Over the years, the use of smartwatches has become widespread as they have proven to be effective tools in monitoring one's health and fitness. This has especially happened after Covid pandemic. In today's fast-paced world, it is important to keep a check on one's health and wearing smartwatches is an effective and easy way to do so, without having to carry heavy equipment around.

With World Health Day set to be celebrated on April 7th, check out the 6 best smartwatches with excellent health monitoring features to buy including Apple Watch 8, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Garmin Venu SQ.

Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the most advanced smartwatches on the market, with a range of health features that make it a valuable tool for health-conscious people. The watch has an ECG app that can detect irregular heart rhythms, a blood oxygen sensor that can monitor oxygen levels in the blood, and a heart rate monitor that can track changes in heart rate. Additionally, Apple Watch 8 has features that can help users manage stress, including the Breathe app, which guides users through breathing exercises.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is another powerful smartwatch that is transforming the healthcare industry. The watch has a range of health features, including a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring capabilities. Additionally, the Watch 5 has a range of fitness tracking features, such as GPS, workout tracking, and coaching.

Fitbit Versa 4

The Fitbit Versa 4 is a versatile smartwatch that is ideal for individuals who want to track their health and fitness. The watch has a range of health features, including a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring capabilities. Additionally, the Versa 4 has a variety of fitness tracking features, such as GPS, workout tracking, and coaching.

Garmin Venu SQ

The Garmin Venu SQ is a budget-friendly smartwatch that is packed with health and fitness features. The watch has a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring capabilities. Additionally, the Venu SQ has a range of fitness tracking features, such as GPS, workout tracking, and coaching. The watch also has a long battery life, making it ideal for users who want to track their health and fitness throughout the day.

Amazfit GTS 2

The Amazfit GTS 2 is a sleek smartwatch that is perfect for users who want to track their health and fitness without breaking the bank. The watch has a range of health features, including a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring capabilities. Additionally, the GTS 2 has a range of fitness tracking features, such as GPS, workout tracking, and coaching. The watch also has a long battery life, making it ideal for users who want to track their health and fitness throughout the day.