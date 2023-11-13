Icon
Apple Watch comes to the rescue: Saves man's life after horrific fall

Apple Watch proved its life-saving potential for this man as it automatically called 911 for when he fell unconscious. The man is a diabetic and the situation was critical.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 13 2023, 20:01 IST
Apple Watch detects fall, calls 911, and rescues man in medical emergency. If he had not received help on time, his life would have been in danger. (Amazon)

In a recent incident in the US, a man's life was saved by his Apple Watch when he fell unconscious at home. Josh Furman, a 40-year-old with type 1 diabetes, experienced a dangerous drop in blood sugar, causing him to collapse, hit his head and fall unconscious. Luckily, his Apple Watch detected the fall and automatically dialed 911 for help, even though Josh couldn't speak at the time.

"I don't know how long I was out for," Josh revealed in an interview with KSNV. When he regained consciousness, he discovered that his Apple Watch had not only called for help but also provided his location to emergency services. Despite his inability to communicate effectively, the GPS information from the watch ensured that assistance reached him.

Josh had set up emergency contacts on his Apple Watch, and his mother was promptly notified of the incident. She informed the 911 operator about Josh's medical condition, enabling them to offer the best possible care.

The Power of Wearable Technology

This incident highlights the life-saving capabilities of wearable technology, such as the Apple Watch. These devices can detect falls, irregular heart rhythms, and other medical emergencies, triggering alerts to emergency services when the user cannot do so themselves.

Apart from its fall detection feature, the Apple Watch offers various functions beneficial for individuals with diabetes. Users can monitor blood sugar levels, set insulin injection reminders, and watch for signs of diabetic ketoacidosis.

Josh Furman attributes his survival to his Apple Watch and encourages others to explore the features of their wearable devices. He emphasizes the importance of proper setup, mentioning that some people, especially the elderly, might not be aware of features like fall detection and need to activate them.

This incident adds to a growing list of cases where Apple Watches have played a crucial role in saving lives. Another recent example involves Paul Wapham, CEO of Hockey Wales, who used his Apple Watch to call for help when he experienced severe chest pain during a morning run. He was ultimately saved by medical experts.

First Published Date: 13 Nov, 20:01 IST
