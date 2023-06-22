Home Wearables News Apple Watch saves life AGAIN! Smartwatch raises alarm about dangerous blood clot

Apple Watch saves life AGAIN! Smartwatch raises alarm about dangerous blood clot

Apple Watch has proved its potential to save a life yet again! Here is how this woman got to know about a life-threatening blood condition due to her smartwatch.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 22 2023, 17:22 IST
Apple Watch has alerted a woman about a dangerous blood clot.

Over the past few years, Apple Watch has emerged as a life-saver due to its many health-centric features. In the latest incident, the smartwatch played a crucial role in alerting a woman to a potential health issue that could have been life-threatening. Result? Apple Watch has again successfully saved a life! Kimmie Watkins, 29, a Cincinnati woman told Local12 that she wasn't feeling well at that time, and decided to take a nap to feel better. However, her Apple Watch promptly awakened her soon thereafter when it detected her heart rate soaring to 178 beats per minute. Needless to say, if she had continued to nap, things may have taken a turn for the worse.

The Apple Watch alert signaled a critical problem with her well-being. "I'm very lucky and that, if my nap hadn't ended, that my partner would have found me, maybe asleep on the couch, not actually sleeping instead of what did happen," she told Local12. This aert proved to be eye-opening for Watkins. The expert explained how.

How Apple Watch saves woman's life

After the alert, Watkins got the diagnosis of a 'saddle' pulmonary embolism from Dr. Richard Becker, a cardiologist from the University of Cincinnati's College of Medicine. He explained that individuals with this condition typically face a 50 percent survival rate. It's worth noting that a heart rate of 178 beats per minute is akin to that of an athlete performing at their peak. Hence, it was abnormal for Watkins to experience an elevated heart rate at such a high pace.

Dr. Becker further explained about saddle pulmonary embolism is a "most severe and life-threatening of all." This is because the blood clot is positioned in a manner that spans both the blood vessels leading to the right lung and the left lung, resembling a saddle-like shape. Currently, Watkins is actively working on regaining her stamina and has begun a treatment plan involving the use of blood thinners.

Watkins showed her gratitude towards her smartwatch for being instrumental in saving her life and referred to the Apple Watch as a device that not just connects with other people, but also helps in taking care of your health.

First Published Date: 22 Jun, 17:21 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets