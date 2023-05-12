Home Wearables News Apple Watch Series 9 could get a BIG performance boost, straight from the iPhone 13

Apple Watch Series 9 could get a BIG performance boost, straight from the iPhone 13

Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to get a new chipset to get a major performance boost, Apple analyst Mark Gurman suggested. It could be getting the iPhone 13's chipset.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 12 2023, 15:43 IST
Apple Watch Series 9 may get a processor upgrade based on iPhone 13's A15 Bionic. (Unsplash )

Apple's next Watch Series 9 is set to get a performance boost! As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 is set to receive its most significant chip upgrade in over two years. The next iteration of Apple's popular wearable device will be equipped with a new chipset promising enhanced performance and capabilities. Gurman suggests that this new chip may share its foundation with the one powering the iPhone 13's models – the A15 Bionic.

On the other hand, the Apple Watch Series 8 is similar to its predecessor - Apple Watch Series 7 and packs a chip that carries similar internals as the S6 chip used in the Apple Watch Series 6. It is basically the same chip as the one introduced two years ago. But now, the upcoming Apple smartwatch is set to receive a huge performance boost. This is important considering some rumors have earlier reported that the Apple Watch 9 could feature a non-invasive blood sugar monitor and other advanced health monitoring features.

According to Apple analyst Gurman, the chip powering the Apple Watch Series 9 will be an entirely new processor, different from a mere rebranding of the previous-generation chip. The analyst further claimed that the Series 9 chip could be based on the A15 Bionic from the iPhone 13, MacRumors reported.

Apple Watch Series 9 with new chipset: Expected upgrades

Powered with an upgraded chip based on the iPhone 13's advanced A15 Bionic, the Apple Watch Series 9 holds the potential for notable enhancements in speed and efficiency, the report further added. These improvements could translate into faster load times and improved battery life, offering an improved user experience.

Moreover, the new chipset is expected to play a significant role in powering the innovative features that Apple has in store for watchOS 10.

Apple Watch Series 9 launch

So far there is no information about the launch of the Apple Watch Series 9. But based on the previous trends around the Apple Watch launches, it is expected to make its debut in the latter half of the year.

However, before that, Apple is set to announce watchOS 10 at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, scheduled for next month on June 5. This event serves as a platform for Apple to showcase its latest software updates, including the highly anticipated watchOS 10, bringing exciting new features and improvements to the Apple Watch ecosystem.

First Published Date: 12 May, 15:43 IST
