Icon
Home Wearables News Apple Watch Ultra 2, Series 9 sales resume in US today; Ban lifted by court temporarily

Apple Watch Ultra 2, Series 9 sales resume in US today; Ban lifted by court temporarily

Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 sales have resumed today in the US after the US Court of Appeals temporarily paused the ban imposed by the International Trade Commission (ITC).

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 28 2023, 12:12 IST
Icon
6 rumoured upgrades coming to Apple iPhone 16: Bigger display, tetraprism lens, and more
Apple Watch Ultra 2
1/6 Solid-state buttons: For months, it was rumoured that the iPhone 15 series would feature haptic solid-state buttons that would replace the physical volume buttons. But, the physical volume buttons are still present on the iPhones due to “manufacturing complexity, higher associated costs, and software integration issues”, according to Mark Gurman. Rumours suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max would get this feature. (Unsplash)
Apple Watch Ultra 2
2/6 Bigger display: Apple analyst Ross Young has claimed that the tech giant will be introducing even bigger iPhones next year. Young claims that Apple could go even bigger next year with a 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the standard models are expected to maintain their current sizes. (Pixabay)
Apple Watch Ultra 2
3/6 Under display Face ID: While Apple has now gotten rid of the notch across its entire iPhone lineup, the Face ID module, along with the front camera is still present at the top. However, that could soon change as Apple is looking to introduce a full-screen iPhone in 2024, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. It could feature an under-display Face ID sensor. (REUTERS)
Apple Watch Ultra 2
4/6 WiFi upgrade: Apple could also bring Wi-Fi 7 technology to the iPhone 16 Pro models which would transmit data in 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, and at speeds of around 40 Gbps. As per the report, this upgrade would not only result in faster networking speeds but also lower the latency and improve the reliability of the connection. (Unsplash)
Apple Watch Ultra 2
5/6 Better camera - It is also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro might get the tetraprism lens too, following the inclusion of this feature in this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly working together with its exclusive supplier Largan to improve the yield. Apple is also looking to pioneer specially moulded lenses to compensate for the smaller size of the smartphone. This would allow Apple to fit larger lenses without compromising the small form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro.  (Unsplash)
Apple Watch Ultra 2
6/6 Other upgrades: It has been reported that Apple could even go ‘port-less' next year with the iPhone 16 Ultra ditching the USB Type-C port too. Moreover, a previous report stated that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max could be dubbed the iPhone 16 Ultra and have features like a faster processor and additional camera improvements. There is talk that the Ultra will be an entirely new phone over and above the previous four. (Unsplash)
Apple Watch Ultra 2
icon View all Images
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 sale has resumed in the US, alongside Apple Watch Series 9 after the ban. (Unsplash)

Just days after the US ban on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 came into effect after a ruling by the International Trade Commission (ITC), the Apple Watch sale has begun again in the country. Even though US President Joe Biden declined to veto the ITC ban, the US Court of Appeals has temporarily paused it. Thus, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Watch Series 9 sale has begun again in the US, and the devices are returning to store shelves.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 ban paused

According to a report by MacRumors, it is likely that Apple will be able to sell both smartwatches throughout January. The US Appeals Court is determining whether to impose a longer ban on the sale of Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Watch Series 9 and thus, has put an interim stay. As per the report, the ITC has until January 10 to file a response against Apple's plea for a full stay against the ban. The court will also accept letters in favour of or against the ban until January 15.

Thus, until the matter concludes, Apple can kick off the sales of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 in the US again. It is also likely that third-party resellers will stock up on the devices. In case the ban comes into effect again, Apple will have to stop selling the Apple Watches. However, it does not extend to retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Best Buy, which will still be able to clear out their stock.

Apple Watch ban: What happened?

According to the lawsuit, Apple violated Masimo's patents for a light-based technology for measuring blood oxygen levels. In January, a US judge ruled that Apple indeed had infringed one of Masimo's patents. At that time, the decision was with US' ITC whether to ban the import of these smartwatches, and indeed it has taken the step, sending shockwaves around the tech industry.

On the other hand, Apple has also sued Masimo in Delaware's federal court, claiming that Masimo's actions are a way to “maneuver to clear a path” for its smartwatch in a segment that is highly competitive.

The original complaint made by Masimo in 2021 claimed that the Apple Watch Series 6 infringed its patents which was originally made in China, but the production shifted to Vietnam later on. 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Dec, 11:55 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
5 GTA 6 rumours that suggest it could be best game ever: Dual protagonists, Map DLCs, and more
Human Resource Machine
Epic Games Holiday Sale: 17 free games being given away! Fallout 3 to Destiny 2, check list
GTA 6
GTA 6 hacker sentenced to life in hospital prison! Know all about the Rockstar Games hack
Tencent Holdings Ltd
Relief For Tencent Holdings, NetEase And Others As China Softens Stance on Gaming After Rout
GTA 6
GTA 6: Lucia's ankle monitor grabs spotlight now; know what the strange mystery is about
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon