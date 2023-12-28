Apple Watch Ultra 2, Series 9 sales resume in US today; Ban lifted by court temporarily

Just days after the US ban on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 came into effect after a ruling by the International Trade Commission (ITC), the Apple Watch sale has begun again in the country. Even though US President Joe Biden declined to veto the ITC ban, the US Court of Appeals has temporarily paused it. Thus, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Watch Series 9 sale has begun again in the US, and the devices are returning to store shelves.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 ban paused

According to a report by MacRumors, it is likely that Apple will be able to sell both smartwatches throughout January. The US Appeals Court is determining whether to impose a longer ban on the sale of Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Watch Series 9 and thus, has put an interim stay. As per the report, the ITC has until January 10 to file a response against Apple's plea for a full stay against the ban. The court will also accept letters in favour of or against the ban until January 15.

Thus, until the matter concludes, Apple can kick off the sales of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 in the US again. It is also likely that third-party resellers will stock up on the devices. In case the ban comes into effect again, Apple will have to stop selling the Apple Watches. However, it does not extend to retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Best Buy, which will still be able to clear out their stock.

Apple Watch ban: What happened?

According to the lawsuit, Apple violated Masimo's patents for a light-based technology for measuring blood oxygen levels. In January, a US judge ruled that Apple indeed had infringed one of Masimo's patents. At that time, the decision was with US' ITC whether to ban the import of these smartwatches, and indeed it has taken the step, sending shockwaves around the tech industry.

On the other hand, Apple has also sued Masimo in Delaware's federal court, claiming that Masimo's actions are a way to “maneuver to clear a path” for its smartwatch in a segment that is highly competitive.

The original complaint made by Masimo in 2021 claimed that the Apple Watch Series 6 infringed its patents which was originally made in China, but the production shifted to Vietnam later on.