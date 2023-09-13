Apple Watch Ultra Vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Price, chip to battery, check upgrades

Apple launched its new generation of premium “most rugged” smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at the Apple event 2023, which was taglined “Wonderlust.” This year the company has made some significant changes in their latest smartwatches in terms of battery, chip, display, and most importantly they have used carbon neutral products to make their product environment friendly. If you are wondering what new the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has and if it is worth buying or not then we have a comparison for you. Check out the difference between Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to make your buying decision easy.

Apple Watch Ultra Vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Price

Both of the smartwatches come under the premium range of Apple smartwatches, due to their hefty prices. The Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are both priced at $799 in the US and Rs.89990 in India.

Apple Watch Ultra Vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2:Chip

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 was announced with a brand new S9 SiP which is considered to be the most powerful chip of Apple ever designed. It also has a new 4-core Neural Engine that can process machine learning tasks. It includes various improvements and features like double-tap gesture control which is not available in its predecessor. The smartwatch also runs on the new WatchOS 10. Whereas, the Apple Watch Ultra is powered by the S8 SiP with a 64-bit dual-core processor and runs on WatchOS 9. The chipset in the first gen is very similar to the S6 and S8. Also read: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C priced at Rs. 24,900 on launch

Apple Watch Ultra Vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Battery

Both Apple smartwatches has the same 36-hour battery life. However, in Apple Watch Ultra, the low power setting provides 60 hours of battery life and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

Apple Watch Ultra Vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Display

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has 3000 nits peak brightness, whereas the Apple Watch Ultra has 2000 nits brightness. Therefore, the latest generation is 50 percent brighter that will work well during strong sunlight conditions. Both the smartwatches come in 49mm.

Apple Watch Ultra Vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Smart features

Apple event also unveiled the Apple Watch Ultra 2 new double-tap gesture feature that does not require physical contact with the smartphone. Users can simply double-tap with their thumb and index finger to control actions such as turning off the alarm, picking and ending calls, and more. However, the first generation does not include this feature but they include motion sensors to detect crashes. The Apple Watch Ultra has cellular connectivity whereas the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has Bluetooth connectivity too.