Bengaluru techie writes to Tim Cook, calling Apple Watch the ‘most useful gadget’ ever purchased

Apple Watch helped a software developer understand the link between work-related stress and his health, prompting him to email Apple CEO Tim Cook to express his gratitude. Know what happened.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 23 2024, 14:00 IST
A Bengaluru-based Apple Watch user credited the smartwatch for helping understand the impact of work stress on his health. (HT Tech)
A Bengaluru-based Apple Watch user credited the smartwatch for helping understand the impact of work stress on his health. (HT Tech)

In today's era of technological innovation, wearables like the Apple Watch have proven to be more than just gadgets—they have become lifesaving companions for many. While we often hear about how Apple Watch alerts have helped users detect serious health issues, one recent story sheds light on its profound impact on understanding mental health.

What happened

The story reported by TimesNow revolves around Sharath Sreeram, a 25-year-old software developer based in Bengaluru whose Apple Watch played a pivotal role in unveiling the intricate relationship between his work-related stress and its impact on his health. Despite being in good physical shape, Sreeram's demanding job at a tech startup, coupled with an unsupportive work environment, took a toll on his well-being.

Feeling exhausted and unwell after long hours at work, Sreeram's Apple Watch alerted him to irregular heart rates—an unexpected revelation. Concerned, he consulted his doctor, who attributed the heart rate fluctuations to stress. This eye-opening realization prompted Sreeram to make a pivotal decision—to prioritize his mental and physical health over his job.

Taking the advice seriously, Sreeram switched to a more supportive work environment, and the results were striking. With reduced stress levels, his heart rate stabilized, and he noticed a significant improvement in his overall well-being. Grateful for this transformative experience, Sreeram penned an email to Apple CEO Tim Cook, expressing his profound gratitude for the life-changing impact of the Apple Watch.

In his heartfelt email, Sreeram shared his journey of self-discovery and thanked Cook and the entire Apple team for creating a device that not only tracks physical health but also sheds light on the often overlooked realm of mental well-being. While awaiting a response from Cook, Sreeram's story serves as a testament to the Apple Watch's versatility in promoting holistic health awareness.

As technology continues to evolve, stories like Sreeram's remind us of the profound impact wearables can have beyond their intended functionalities. With its ability to bridge the gap between physical and mental health, the Apple Watch emerges not just as a gadget but as a compassionate companion on the journey to well-being.

