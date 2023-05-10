Best Mother’s Day gift options-from TWS to smartwatch, check them out

Sometimes it is hard to think of what you should give to your loved ones so that it adds value to your feelings. With Mother's Day on the way, here are a few of the devices you can gift your mother to make her day special.

Here is the list of pocket-friendly TWS devices from Wings to add to your gifting options

Wings Phantom 380

The company launched its first Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) product - Phantom 380 - which features the V5.3 Bluetooth version. It also comes with long battery-life that offers 50 hours without ANC and 35 hours with ANC mode enabled. This could be the best gift you can give your mother if she is a music lover to enjoy her me moments. This product is available for just Rs. 1299.

Wings Phantom 315

Wings Phantom 315 is another one in the list which you can choose to give your mom as a Mother's Day Gift. This device comes with features such as a 40ms Ultra Low Latency Gaming Mode. It also comes with Bluetooth 5.3 that allows the users to connect the earbuds for a stable and Fast Connection. It comes backed with a charging case that allows up to 40 hours of total music playback time on full charge and up to 10 hours on a single charge. You can buy this product for just Rs. 899.

Wings Strive 300

Wings Strive 300 smartwatch could be another good option as a Mother's Day gift. It is built to enable a fast, smooth experience with a 1.69-inch Full Touch IPS Screen. The smartwatch comes with Silicon band material which makes it withstand daily rough use with ease. The device supports bluetooth version 5.1 and is compatible with smartphones. It also has BT calling Function. It is priced at Rs.3499.