Best smartwatches with sleep tracker: Apple Watch 8, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, more

Finding it tough to go to sleep at night or waking up often at midnight? Is it affecting your health and also impacting your productivity? Let sleep tech come to your aid! From sleep trackers built into smartwatches, rings, and temperature-regulating sleeping pods – all these gadgets can help sort out your sleeping problem. One of the best sleeping aids is a smartwatch. It can track your sleep patterns as well as other health metrics. So, from Apple Watch Series 8 to Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, here we list some of the best options that you can get now.

Best smartwatches with sleeping trackers

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 8 offers an ECG monitor, an always-on display feature, and a new skin temperature sensor. Advanced health sensors in Apple Watch 8 also provide insights to help you better understand your health. It is priced at Rs. 42990 on Vijay Sales for GPS 41mm model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, 40mm LTE version, is priced at Rs. 32999 on Samsung Store. It comes with various features such as measuring skin temperature, analyzing body composition data, and more.

Garmin Epix Pro (2nd Gen)

It comes at a price of Rs. 111990 on the Garmin store. Garmin Epix Pro (2nd Gen) has a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. To make it more useful, it also supports an always-on display. The best part is that it gets a 10 ATM water resistance rating.

Fitbit Versa 4

It comes with a wide range of sleep tracking features such as sleep tracking, sleep score, smart wake alarm, as well as stress management score. It comes at a price of Rs. 17999.

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition offers Sleep Insights including sleep quality and history to monitor your restfulness and set your sleep goals. The Gen 6 Wellness Edition Hybrid Smartwatch black silicone variant is priced at Rs. 12946 on the online store of Fossil.