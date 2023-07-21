Home Wearables News Best smartwatches with sleep tracker: Apple Watch 8, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, more

Best smartwatches with sleep tracker: Apple Watch 8, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, more

If you are struggling to get proper sleep, then these smartwatches with sleep trackers will help you doze off easily! Check Apple Watch 8, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 21 2023, 16:34 IST
Check Apple Watch Series 8 price on launch and EVERYTHING else in 5 points
image caption
1/5 Apple has launched three new Apple Watch models - the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra, the most upgraded version of all.  (Apple)
image caption
2/5 The Apple Watch Series 8 comes with the new body temperature sensor as well as the new Cycle Tracking features for women health. It includes information about ovulation. Moreover, it also supports Car Crash detection. It can offer up to 36 hours of battery life with Low Power Mode. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 The Apple Watch SE has the same crash detection feature. It has the same SoC as the Series 8, that means it is 20 percent faster than the previous version. (Apple)
Apple Watch
4/5 Apple Watch Ultra is for extreme athletes, including ultra marathoners, expert divers and others. Here, the side button is designed to work even when you are wearing gloves. Moreover, there are two speakers and microphones too to get good quality calls. It gets up to 36 hours of life on a single charge
image caption
5/5 Apple Watch Series 8 is priced at $399 for GPS and $499 for cellular. The Apple Watch SE starts at $249 for GPS and $299 for cellular, while the Apple Watch Utlra costs $799 (Rs. 89,900).  (Apple)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
View all Images
From Apple Watch 8, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to Garmin Epix Pro (2nd Gen) – check out the best smartwatches with a sleep tracker. (HT Tech)

Finding it tough to go to sleep at night or waking up often at midnight? Is it affecting your health and also impacting your productivity? Let sleep tech come to your aid! From sleep trackers built into smartwatches, rings, and temperature-regulating sleeping pods – all these gadgets can help sort out your sleeping problem. One of the best sleeping aids is a smartwatch. It can track your sleep patterns as well as other health metrics. So, from Apple Watch Series 8 to Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, here we list some of the best options that you can get now.

Best smartwatches with sleeping trackers

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 8 offers an ECG monitor, an always-on display feature, and a new skin temperature sensor. Advanced health sensors in Apple Watch 8 also provide insights to help you better understand your health. It is priced at Rs. 42990 on Vijay Sales for GPS 41mm model.

B0BDKSLQ1X-1

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, 40mm LTE version, is priced at Rs. 32999 on Samsung Store. It comes with various features such as measuring skin temperature, analyzing body composition data, and more.

B0B99Q76XT-2

Garmin Epix Pro (2nd Gen)

It comes at a price of Rs. 111990 on the Garmin store. Garmin Epix Pro (2nd Gen) has a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. To make it more useful, it also supports an always-on display. The best part is that it gets a 10 ATM water resistance rating.

Fitbit Versa 4

It comes with a wide range of sleep tracking features such as sleep tracking, sleep score, smart wake alarm, as well as stress management score. It comes at a price of Rs. 17999.

B0B75TVZZZ-3

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition offers Sleep Insights including sleep quality and history to monitor your restfulness and set your sleep goals. The Gen 6 Wellness Edition Hybrid Smartwatch black silicone variant is priced at Rs. 12946 on the online store of Fossil.

First Published Date: 21 Jul, 16:34 IST
