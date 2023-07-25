Big change coming to Apple Watch Ultra 2

Are you waiting for Apple Watch Ultra 2? You might be aware that the current version weighs nearly twice as much as the lightest Series 8 model and remains noticeably heavier compared to the 45mm models. However, Apple has exciting plans to address this issue and is aiming to bring about a change this year.

Apple Ultra watch 2 with lighter design

According to a reliable leaker with a history of accurate Apple insights, the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 2 is rumored to feature a lighter design compared to its predecessor.

One possibility for achieving this weight reduction could is replacing some titanium mechanical parts with 3D-printed alternatives.

The current Apple Watch Ultra weighs 61.3g, considerably heavier than the 41mm aluminum Apple Watch Series 8 at 32.2g and the stainless steel options at 42.3g and 51.5g for the respective 41mm and 45mm models.

Recent leaks

The leaker on the Chinese social media site Weibo, i.e. Setsuna Digital, didn't provide specific details about the exact weight reduction of the Ultra Watch 2. However, there's speculation that the switch to 3D printing technology in the manufacturing process could be a contributing factor to weight reduction.

According to Tom's Guide, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned in a recent Medium post that Apple is actively incorporating 3D printing into its production process, and some of the titanium mechanical parts of the Ultra 2 will be produced using this method. While 3D-printed mechanical parts might still require some additional finishing processes, they are expected to improve production efficiency and reduce costs.

3D printed parts

The mechanical parts likely to be 3D printed are the digital crown, side button, and action buttons, as they are the primary mechanical components of the device.

Apple Ultra Watch 2 release date

The release timeframe for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is expected to be in the second half of 2023 ("2H23"), which might coincide with Apple's September event, where the iPhone 15 is also anticipated to be showcased. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also forecast a 2023 release for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. According to him, Apple is rumored to be working on an updated version of the Ultra, which is currently codenamed N207, N208, and N210.

Alongside the iPhone 15, the company may also release two new models of the Apple Watch Series 9. These new watches are said to feature an S9 chip, built using the same technology found in the A15 chip.

As more information becomes available, we can expect to learn further details about Apple's plans for its next-generation wearable.