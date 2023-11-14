Icon
Black Friday deal: Grab Apple Watch SE at just $109, SAVE a massive $200!

Black Friday deal: Grab Apple Watch SE at just $109, SAVE a massive $200!

Looking to buy an Apple Watch on a budget to go along with your iPhone? Check out this amazing Black Friday deal on the Apple Watch SE that will save you $200!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 14 2023, 19:20 IST
Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch SE is available with an amazing discount at Walmart. (Apple)
Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch SE is available with an amazing discount at Walmart. (Apple)

The Black Friday Sale is set to commence on November 24, but most of the e-commerce platforms have already announced their early Black Friday deals. Buyers can take advantage of massive discounts, in addition to other offers on a vast range of products such as smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, electronics, and more. One of the best offers is currently live on the Apple Watch SE 1st Generation. So, if Apple Watches are your thing, then the Apple Watch SE is one of the best options to go for, especially on a budget.

As part of its early Black Friday offer, Walmart has announced an amazing deal on the Apple Watch SE 1st Gen where it can be yours for just $109! Check out the details of this offer below.

Black Friday: Apple Watch SE deal

The Apple Watch SE 1st Gen (GPS, 44mm) is usually priced at $309 at Walmart. However, you can grab it right now at a heavily discounted rate! Walmart has dropped its price to just $109, courtesy of the upcoming Black Friday Sale! This means that you will be able to save a staggering $200 on your purchase of the Apple Watch SE 1st Gen!

The retail giant is also offering extended free returns during the holiday season, meaning if you come across any issues with your Apple Watch SE, it will be eligible for free returns for a longer period. The offer is also live on multiple colours of the Apple Watch SE, including Gold and Space Grey. On the other hand, the Silver variant will set you back $159.

If you do not wish to pay the whole amount in one go, you can take advantage of payment plans courtesy of Affirm.

Apple Watch SE: Why should you buy it?

The Apple Watch SE 1st Gen is powered by the S5 SiP with a 64-bit dual-core processor, along with the W3 wireless chip. It features up to a 44mm case and a Retina LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 368 by 448 pixels and 1000 nits peak brightness. It features up to 18 hours of battery life and supports charging via a USB Type-C magnetic cable. The Apple Watch SE 1st Gen is available in both Wi-Fi and Cellular models.

With the Apple Watch SE 1st Gen, users can make calls, send texts, and use convenient apps like Apple Pay and Maps directly from their wrists. you can make calls, send texts, and use convenient apps like Apple Pay and Maps directly from your wrist.

First Published Date: 14 Nov, 19:19 IST
