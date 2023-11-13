Black Friday deal: Grab Apple Watch Series 9 with $50 discount

The Black Friday Sale is all set to go live soon, bringing great deals and offers on several products such as laptops, tablets smartphones and more. Although sales will go live on November 24, you can already grab early Black Friday deals on several e-commerce platforms such as Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more. If smartwatches are your thing, then you must know that the Apple Watch is one of the best in the business. It has state-of-the-art health and fitness features but costs a fortune.

As part of its early Black Friday offer, Walmart has an amazing deal on the Apple Watch Series 9 live right now where it can be yours for just $349! So, you can grab an Apple Watch Series 9 at a highly discounted price. Here's how.

Black Friday: Apple Watch Series 9 deal

The Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 41mm is usually priced at $399 at Walmart. However, you can grab it right now at a heavily discounted rate! Walmart has dropped its price to just $349, courtesy of the upcoming Black Friday Sale! This means that you will be able to save $50 on the latest Apple Watch.

The retail giant is also offering extended free returns during the holiday season, meaning if you come across any issues with your Apple Watch Series 9, it will be eligible for free returns for a longer period. The offer is also live on multiple colours of the Apple Watch Series 9, including Pink, Midnight, Product RED, Silver, and Starlight.

If you do not wish to pay the whole amount in one go, you can take advantage of payment plans courtesy of Affirm.

Apple Watch Series 9: Why should you buy it?

The new Apple Watch Series 9 is powered by the latest S9 chipset. The company has introduced a new Siri+health feature that enables users to interact with the voice assistance in terms of reminders. Users can simply ask “Siri, what's my heart rate?” and it will show you the data. Apple Watch Series 9 displays up to 2000 nits which is double of Series 8, making it even easier to read text in bright sunlight. It has an all-day 18-hour battery life.