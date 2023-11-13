Icon
Home Wearables News Black Friday deal: Grab Apple Watch Series 9 with $50 discount

Black Friday deal: Grab Apple Watch Series 9 with $50 discount

Want to buy the latest Apple Watch without spending a fortune? Check out this amazing Walmart deal on the Apple Watch Series 9, which saves you $50, in addition to other offers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 13 2023, 10:48 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 Pro Max to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check out the best Diwali gifts for family and friends
Apple Watch
1/8 As the festive season approaches, choosing the perfect gift becomes a delightful task. Whether you're seeking something special for your loved ones or looking to enhance your own collection, we have curated a list of top-notch  Apple products to make this Diwali extra memorable for you and your family. (Pexels)
image caption
2/8 iPhone 15 Pro Max: Capture the magic of Diwali with the new iPhone 15 Pro Max. Boasting a strong and lightweight titanium design in five stunning colors, this Pro model features a customizable Action Button, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, and a powerful camera system with seven pro lenses, including a 48MP Main camera. The A17 Pro chip ensures next-level performance, and with features like Night mode and Smart HDR, your festive moments will be truly unforgettable. (Apple)
image caption
3/8 iPhone 15: For those looking to upgrade, the iPhone 15 is the perfect choice. With a sleek design, durable back glass, and a 48MP Main camera with 2x Telephoto, this model promises powerful performance with the A16 Bionic chip. Available in vibrant colors, the iPhone 15 continues to deliver a high-quality 5G experience and improved audio quality for FaceTime or other apps. (Apple)
image caption
4/8 Apple Watch Ultra 2: Experience the best in smartwatches with the Apple Watch Ultra 2. This rugged and capable watch comes with performance updates, a new double-tap gesture, and carbon-neutral options. With features like the S9 SiP, on-device Siri, and a 36-hour battery life, the Ultra 2 is a perfect blend of functionality and sustainability. (Apple)
image caption
5/8 Apple Watch Series 9: The Apple Watch Series 9 introduces new features to the world's best-selling watch. With the S9 SiP, a brighter display, and enhanced health capabilities, this watch is a powerful companion. Choose the carbon-neutral option as a step towards Apple's goal of being carbon neutral by 2030. (Apple)
image caption
6/8 iMac 24-inch: The 24-inch iMac, equipped with the M3 chip, takes the title of the world's best all-in-one to new heights. With a thin design and vibrant colors, this iMac is up to 2.5x faster than previous models, delivering a performance leap that will elevate your Diwali experience. (Apple)
image caption
7/8 MacBook Air 15-inch: Experience power and portability with the new MacBook Air. Featuring a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the M2 chip, and up to 18 hours of battery life, this laptop provides an unrivaled experience. With a silent, fanless design and the magic of macOS Ventura, the MacBook Air is a perfect gift for those on the go. (Apple)
image caption
8/8 AirPods Pro (3rd generation with USB-C): The new AirPods Pro (3rd generation) with USB-C makes for an ideal Diwali gift. With the H2 chip and computational audio, these AirPods deliver breakthrough sound with Adaptive EQ and smarter noise cancellation. Enjoy features like Personalized Volume, Conversation Awareness, and six hours of battery life on a single charge. The lightweight and contoured design ensures comfort, making these AirPods a must-have for an immersive audio experience. (Apple)
Apple Watch
icon View all Images
Apple Watch Series 9 is available with an amazing discount at Walmart. (Unsplash)

The Black Friday Sale is all set to go live soon, bringing great deals and offers on several products such as laptops, tablets smartphones and more. Although sales will go live on November 24, you can already grab early Black Friday deals on several e-commerce platforms such as Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more. If smartwatches are your thing, then you must know that the Apple Watch is one of the best in the business. It has state-of-the-art health and fitness features but costs a fortune.

As part of its early Black Friday offer, Walmart has an amazing deal on the Apple Watch Series 9 live right now where it can be yours for just $349! So, you can grab an Apple Watch Series 9 at a highly discounted price. Here's how.

Black Friday: Apple Watch Series 9 deal

The Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 41mm is usually priced at $399 at Walmart. However, you can grab it right now at a heavily discounted rate! Walmart has dropped its price to just $349, courtesy of the upcoming Black Friday Sale! This means that you will be able to save $50 on the latest Apple Watch.

The retail giant is also offering extended free returns during the holiday season, meaning if you come across any issues with your Apple Watch Series 9, it will be eligible for free returns for a longer period. The offer is also live on multiple colours of the Apple Watch Series 9, including Pink, Midnight, Product RED, Silver, and Starlight.

If you do not wish to pay the whole amount in one go, you can take advantage of payment plans courtesy of Affirm.

B0CHY1H976-1

Apple Watch Series 9: Why should you buy it?

The new Apple Watch Series 9 is powered by the latest S9 chipset. The company has introduced a new Siri+health feature that enables users to interact with the voice assistance in terms of reminders. Users can simply ask “Siri, what's my heart rate?” and it will show you the data. Apple Watch Series 9 displays up to 2000 nits which is double of Series 8, making it even easier to read text in bright sunlight. It has an all-day 18-hour battery life.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Nov, 10:48 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo
Nintendo Has a Silent Problem With ‘Zelda’ Film
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer announcement sparks frenzy about release window
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Google
Google's $147 million gambit: The Fortnite deal that could have changed it all
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon