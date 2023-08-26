Home Wearables News boAt unveils smart ring: Your finger's new tech buddy with smart features

boAt introduces its first-ever smart ring, packed with top features, in India.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 26 2023, 17:23 IST
boAt Smart Ring
View all Images
Introducing the boAt Smart Ring, your tiny wearable tech companion for health and fun. (boAt )

boAt has stepped into the world of smart wearables with an exciting launch - their very first smart ring. The boAt Smart Ring has made its debut in India, boasting a sleek ceramic design that's not only stylish, but also functional. This little accessory can do big things, like keeping track of your daily activities in a smart way.

What's the Price?

You might be wondering about the cost of this nifty gadget. The boAt Smart Ring is priced at 8999, according to a ToI report. Starting from August 28, you can find it on popular online platforms like Amazon.in and Flipkart. Plus, it comes in three different sizes: 7, 9, and 11, so you can pick the one that fits you best.

Features of the boAt Smart Ring

What can this smart ring do? A lot! The boAt Smart Ring is equipped with all the important features you'd expect from a smart wearable. It's really good at tracking stuff, and it looks fancy with its ceramic and metal design.

But that's not all – the boAt Smart Ring is smart in more ways than one. It has touch controls that work like magic. You can swipe and tap to navigate through things. Imagine using your ring to play or pause music, change songs, take pictures, and even control different apps. To make all of this work smoothly, there's a special app called the boAt Ring app that you can pair with the ring. It's not just about tech stuff – this app can also tell you a lot about your health.

Health is wealth, right? The boAt Smart Ring knows that. It comes with some pretty cool features to help you keep an eye on your well-being. There's a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 sensor to measure oxygen levels, and even a body temperature monitor. It can also track your sleep and help with keeping tabs on your menstrual cycle. The ring also knows when you're moving – thanks to its motion sensors – and it's not afraid of a little water, being water-resistant.

Competition to Noise Luna Ring

But wait, there's more! Another smart ring called the Noise Luna Ring is on its way. It's designed to bring technology and well-being together. This ring focuses on three important things: Sleep, Readiness, and Activity. With fancy sensors and strong craftsmanship, the Luna Ring aims to help you make healthy changes in your life.

So, whether it's boAt Smart Ring or Noise Luna Ring, the world of smart wearables is getting even smarter. Your fingers are about to become more powerful than ever before.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 17:23 IST
