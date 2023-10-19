Icon
Home Wearables News Boult launches Curve Max, Curve Buds Pro earphones in India; Know price and specifications

Boult launches Curve Max, Curve Buds Pro earphones in India; Know price and specifications

Boult has introduced its Curve series earphones in India including the Curve Max neckband and Cuve Buds Pro TWS earphones. Check their price and specifications here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 19 2023, 18:39 IST
Icon
Boult Curve Series
Both the Curve Max and Curve Buds Pro are now available to purchase on Amazon and the official website of Boult. (Boult)
Boult Curve Series
Both the Curve Max and Curve Buds Pro are now available to purchase on Amazon and the official website of Boult. (Boult)

Boult, the consumer electronics company, has launched its Curve series earphones in India. The series features two devices, Curve Max, a neckband, and Curve Buds Pro, a TWS earphone. The company has said that the series was launched on the occasion of Navratri. The earphones come with features such as Quad mic ENC, 10mm drivers, 100 hours of playtime, and more. The Boult Curve series has been launched and can be purchased now. Read on to know its specifications, price, and availability.

Boult Curve series specifications

The Boult Curve Buds Pro is a TWS earphone that has 10mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 support, and a matte finish design with a soapbox form factor. The earphones come with three EQ mode presets, and low latency of 40ms, as per the company's claims. The company also says that the earbuds offer 100 hours of playtime (including the in-case charging).

B0CHYFTHYD-1

The ENC in the microphone allows for clearer call quality, and the 100-hour playtime is backed up by a USB-C type charger. The company says that the device is capable of fast charging and can provide 130 minutes of playtime in just 10 minutes of charging. Users can tap on the left earbud four times to turn on the “Combat gaming” mode and enjoy a low latency of 40ms for a lag-free gaming experience.

The earbuds come in three color options of White Wave, Beach Rose, and Nautical Black.

The Boult Curve Max neckband features 13mm drivers, and 24 hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging, as per the company. It has a total battery life of 100 hours, Boult adds. Just like Curve Buds Pro, it also has a low latency gaming mode of 50ms, ENC support, clearer calling quality, IPX5 water resistance, dual device connectivity, and fast charging capabilities.

Boult Curve series price and availability

The Boult Curve Buds Pro has a special launch price of Rs. 1299, a significant drop from its regular retail price of Rs. 1,799. This exclusive offer is available on both Amazon and the official website of Boult. Similarly, the Curve Max is currently launching at a price of Rs. 999 against its regular price of Rs. 1299, and can be purchased on Amazon, Flipkart, and Boult's official website.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Oct, 18:39 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
A new GTA game is reportedly coming to Netflix; Could it be GTA 6?
Roblox
Big hit! Roblox PlayStation downloads cross 10-million mark
Sony PlayStation 2
From PlayStation 2 to Nintendo Switch, 10 best-selling video game consoles of all time
GTA 6
Fake Rockstar channel running GTA 6 access scam on Twitch gets banned
Minecraft
Top 10 best-selling video games of all time: Minecraft, GTA 5, and more
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon