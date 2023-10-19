Boult launches Curve Max, Curve Buds Pro earphones in India; Know price and specifications

Boult, the consumer electronics company, has launched its Curve series earphones in India. The series features two devices, Curve Max, a neckband, and Curve Buds Pro, a TWS earphone. The company has said that the series was launched on the occasion of Navratri. The earphones come with features such as Quad mic ENC, 10mm drivers, 100 hours of playtime, and more. The Boult Curve series has been launched and can be purchased now. Read on to know its specifications, price, and availability.

Boult Curve series specifications

The Boult Curve Buds Pro is a TWS earphone that has 10mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 support, and a matte finish design with a soapbox form factor. The earphones come with three EQ mode presets, and low latency of 40ms, as per the company's claims. The company also says that the earbuds offer 100 hours of playtime (including the in-case charging).

B0CHYFTHYD-1

The ENC in the microphone allows for clearer call quality, and the 100-hour playtime is backed up by a USB-C type charger. The company says that the device is capable of fast charging and can provide 130 minutes of playtime in just 10 minutes of charging. Users can tap on the left earbud four times to turn on the “Combat gaming” mode and enjoy a low latency of 40ms for a lag-free gaming experience.

The earbuds come in three color options of White Wave, Beach Rose, and Nautical Black.

The Boult Curve Max neckband features 13mm drivers, and 24 hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging, as per the company. It has a total battery life of 100 hours, Boult adds. Just like Curve Buds Pro, it also has a low latency gaming mode of 50ms, ENC support, clearer calling quality, IPX5 water resistance, dual device connectivity, and fast charging capabilities.

Boult Curve series price and availability

The Boult Curve Buds Pro has a special launch price of Rs. 1299, a significant drop from its regular retail price of Rs. 1,799. This exclusive offer is available on both Amazon and the official website of Boult. Similarly, the Curve Max is currently launching at a price of Rs. 999 against its regular price of Rs. 1299, and can be purchased on Amazon, Flipkart, and Boult's official website.