BOULT launches Mirage smartwatch, a feature-packed, affordable wearable

With the festive season on in full swing, there are a huge number of launches happening in the electronics space and the latest is a smartwatch by Boult. The company has introduced its latest innovation, the Mirage smartwatch, designed to cater to the diverse needs of Indian consumers. This smartwatch is available for a limited time at an attractive price of INR 1,799 on Boult's official website (www.boultaudio.com) and Flipkart.com. Otherwise, it will retail at INR 2,199. The Mirage smartwatch combines a sleek and stylish design with a lightweight metal frame, making it an appealing choice for individuals seeking both aesthetics and functionality. Its 1.39-inch HD display, featuring a resolution of 360x360 pixels, offers crisp and vibrant visuals. Moreover, the Mirage is rated IP67 water-resistant, ensuring its suitability during workouts or in rainy conditions.

For fitness enthusiasts, this smartwatch provides a wide range of features. With over 120 sports modes, it can effectively track various physical activities such as running, walking, cycling, and more. It also comes equipped with a built-in heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitor, and sleep tracker, enabling users to monitor their overall health and fitness.

In addition to its fitness capabilities, the Mirage offers several smart features. It supports Bluetooth calling, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from the watch. With a built-in speaker and microphone, it can also function as a music player or podcast player.

In terms of notifications, the Mirage ensures users stay connected with alerts for calls, messages, and apps. It also provides a weather forecast and serves as a music player and camera controller. Notably, it boasts an impressive battery life, capable of lasting up to 7 days on a single charge.

Varun Gupta, Co-Founder of BOULT, emphasized the importance of combining cutting-edge features with personal style in today's smartwatch market. He said, “As technology continues to advance, consumers are looking for smartwatches that not only provide cutting-edge features but also complement their personal style. The BOULT Mirage Smartwatch is designed to meet these needs, delivering a fashionable and functional wearable that enriches your daily life."

BOULT says it is the second-largest audio company in India.