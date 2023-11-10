Icon
Home Wearables News BPSC 69th CCE Prelims results to be announced online soon

BPSC 69th CCE Prelims results to be announced online soon

BPSC 69th CCE Prelims results are to be declared soon online. Check results online on bpsc.bih.nic.in

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 10 2023, 14:42 IST
Icon
What is JEE Main? Know all about this exam and 3 apps to ace it
BPSC 69th CCE Prelims results
1/6 The JEE Main includes two papers. Paper 1 is organized for the purpose of admitting students to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs), and institutions/universities that receive funding or recognition from participating state governments. (Pexels)
BPSC 69th CCE Prelims results
2/6 This year JEE Main was conducted twice. It provided students with dual opportunities to improve their scores. It also helped students to experience the exam in first attempt and get better at the second attempt. (Pexels)
BPSC 69th CCE Prelims results
3/6 The JEE Main examination also serves as a qualification criterion for the JEE (Advanced), which is administered for entry into IITs. Additionally, Paper 2 of the JEE Main is held to facilitate admissions into B. Arch and B. Planning programs across the nation. Preparation of JEE needs a lot of hard work and a well-planned strategy. If you are facing difficulties in your preparation, then you can try various apps that are available online. Check 3 apps for JEE Main below: (Pexels)
BPSC 69th CCE Prelims results
4/6 Vedantu: This app consists of interactive live classes and recorded lectures by experienced teachers for JEE. You can get access to a variety of sample papers in PDF form for free. (Unsplash)
BPSC 69th CCE Prelims results
5/6 MyPAT: MyPAT (My Performance Analysis Test) is an adaptive online learning app by FITJEE  It provides personalized test series, study material, and performance analysis. You can a wide range of mock tests and sample papers for JEE mains. (Pixabay)
BPSC 69th CCE Prelims results
6/6 Allen Digital app: This app is one of the renowned apps to prepare for competitive exams like JEE mains. With this app, you can get various engaging video lectures with personalized learning techniques which will help you to prepare for the JEE mains. (Pexels)
BPSC 69th CCE Prelims results
icon View all Images
Prepare thoroughly for the BPSC 69th CCE Prelims exam with these 4 apps that will guide you thoroughly and prime you for success. (Hindustan Times)

If you appeared for the BPS 69th CCE prelims, then gear yourself up. The result of the exam is going to be announced soon. You can find the BPSC 69th Integrated CCE Prelims result 2023 on the website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar Public Service Commission will announce cut-off marks, the number of qualified candidates, along with results. You can find the scorecards of candidates on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. BPSC has not revealed any official date or time for the results yet.

BPSC CCE

The BPSC CCE is conducted every year by the Bihar Public Service Commission for qualified graduates. Candidates who clear all the stages of this exam are recruited for Bihar PCS positions like revenue officer, assistant tax commissioner, labor superintendent, block panchayat raj officer, and more

The BPSC 69th Prelims exam took place on September 30 from 12 pm to 2 pm. The provisional answer key of the exam was declared on October 6, the second provisional key was revealed on October 17 and the final answer key on October 28. The results of BPSC CCE are expected to be revealed next. This exam was conducted for a total of 475 vacancies in various state government departments.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

If you are also interested in appearing for this exam next time, then it is not an easy task. You need to prepare thoroughly for this exam. You can get help from various online apps available for the exam. Some of them are given below:

Apps to prepare for BPSC CCE:

Adda 247: This is a multilingual app that can help you to prepare in both Hindi and English languages. You can practice daily with the mock tests provided by the app.

TestBook App: You will get a structured plan and study materials to study from this app. Various practice tests and mock tests given app can strengthen your your preparations.

Unacademy: This is a renowned app for competitive exams like BPSC CCE. you can get a variety of courses according to your preparation level on this app.

Byjus: This app provides you a thorough guidance from experienced educators. You will get all the study materials, Practice papers, and everything that is required for the preparation of this exam.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Nov, 14:42 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Google
Google's $147 million gambit: The Fortnite deal that could have changed it all
Roblox Cursed Arena: Master combat, characters, and tactics in a dynamic gaming universe.
Roblox Cursed Arena: Quick tips for gameplay, combat tactics, characters, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 Update: 5 Things We Know About Grand Theft Auto 6 Right Now
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon