BPSC 69th CCE Prelims results to be announced online soon

If you appeared for the BPS 69th CCE prelims, then gear yourself up. The result of the exam is going to be announced soon. You can find the BPSC 69th Integrated CCE Prelims result 2023 on the website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar Public Service Commission will announce cut-off marks, the number of qualified candidates, along with results. You can find the scorecards of candidates on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. BPSC has not revealed any official date or time for the results yet.

BPSC CCE

The BPSC CCE is conducted every year by the Bihar Public Service Commission for qualified graduates. Candidates who clear all the stages of this exam are recruited for Bihar PCS positions like revenue officer, assistant tax commissioner, labor superintendent, block panchayat raj officer, and more

The BPSC 69th Prelims exam took place on September 30 from 12 pm to 2 pm. The provisional answer key of the exam was declared on October 6, the second provisional key was revealed on October 17 and the final answer key on October 28. The results of BPSC CCE are expected to be revealed next. This exam was conducted for a total of 475 vacancies in various state government departments.

If you are also interested in appearing for this exam next time, then it is not an easy task. You need to prepare thoroughly for this exam. You can get help from various online apps available for the exam. Some of them are given below:

Apps to prepare for BPSC CCE:

Adda 247: This is a multilingual app that can help you to prepare in both Hindi and English languages. You can practice daily with the mock tests provided by the app.

TestBook App: You will get a structured plan and study materials to study from this app. Various practice tests and mock tests given app can strengthen your your preparations.

Unacademy: This is a renowned app for competitive exams like BPSC CCE. you can get a variety of courses according to your preparation level on this app.

Byjus: This app provides you a thorough guidance from experienced educators. You will get all the study materials, Practice papers, and everything that is required for the preparation of this exam.

