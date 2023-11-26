Icon
Chandrayaan-4 mission: Know how will ISRO execute this ambitious moon mission

With the Chandrayaan-4 mission, ISRO is setting a goal to bring Moon samples to Earth within the next five to seven years.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 26 2023, 10:21 IST
Chandrayaan-4 mission
1/6 ISRO is on its way to achieve its next milestone in its Lunar space quest. It is currently working on the Chandrayaan-4 mission or LUPEX. The Indian space agency is collaborating with Japan's JAXA to carry out this mission. The main objectives of this mission are to explore Polar regions of the moon’s surface and to find the presence of water. (JAXA)
image caption
2/6 Scientists have been working hard for decades to find the presence of water on the moon. This time they are focusing on testing the quality and quantity of water resources on the surface of the moon. Scientists from ISRO and JAXA will try to collect the data around the same with the help of the Chandrayaan-4 mission.  (Pixabay)
image caption
3/6  The first step of the Chandrayaan-4 mission will be to select the investigation area and observation points on the Lunar surface with unique environmental and geological conditions. As mentioned on the JAXA website, the Chandrayaan-4 mission’s lander will land at a location where there are long sunlight hours so that they can deploy the rover there. (Pixabay)
Chandrayaan-4 mission
4/6 During the execution of the Chandrayaan-4 mission, the mission’s rover will observe at a depth up to 1.5m underground. With this process, scientists will try to detect the water resources in the investigation area.  (JAXA)
Chandrayaan-4 mission
5/6 According to JAXA, “The rover will be equipped to conduct observations of the chemical elements present in areas where water may possibly be distributed. If hydrogen is detected, the rover will mine the surface to collect samples. The sample will then be heated to vaporize the volatile substances in order to determine the chemical composition, analyze the quantity of water, and conduct isotopic analysis.” (JAXA)
Chandrayaan-4 mission
6/6 These steps will help scientists to take the Chandrayaan-4 mission to another level and they will be able to collect the data which can be fruitful for future space missions. (ISRO)
Chandrayaan-4 mission
Unlike its predecessor, the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the Chandrayaan-4 mission will consist of four modules and involve two launches, ISRO reveals. (JAXA)

India's space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is taking Moon exploration ambitions a step forward with the upcoming Chandrayaan-4 mission. After the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission gathered significant Scientific results that left the world quite astounded, ISRO is setting a goal to bring Moon samples to Earth within the next five to seven years. For this ambitious mission, ISRO is joining forces with the Japanese Space Agency, JAXA. Check here to know what ISRO is up to:

Chandrayaan-4 mission

The Chandrayaan-4 mission is a significant step forward in which ISRO is planning a complex landing on the moon's south pole. This mission is officially known as the Lunar Polara Exploration mission (LUPEX). Unlike its predecessor, the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the Chandrayaan-4 mission will consist of four modules and involve two launches. This mission is somewhat similar to NASA's Mars mission where the Perseverance rover has collected samples to bring them back to Earth.

How will the Chandrayaan-4 mission be executed?

Chandrayaan-4 mission will involve various complex steps for its successful execution. The primary step of the mission includes a lander and an ascender that will collect samples from the moon's surface, likely near the Chandrayaan-3 landing site on the lunar polar surface.

The Chandrayaan-4 mission's second step involves a transfer module and a reentry module, launched separately on a second rocket. These modules will remain in lunar orbit, with the lander and the ascender speculated to land on an unspecified crater near the south pole.

Following the collection of lunar samples, the ascender module will launch from the lunar surface and transfer its samples to the reentry module. Both modules will then return to Earth, carrying valuable lunar surface samples. Notably, the Chandrayaan-4 mission is anticipated to last for an impressive 100 days on the lunar surface, a duration five times longer than its predecessor, Chandrayaan-3.

ISRO is partnering with the Japanese space agency JAXA for the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission, also known as the Chandrayaan-4 mission. According to the official website of JAXA, the mission aims to gather data on the quantity and forms of water present on the lunar surface which will help in providing insights into its distribution and interaction with the lunar environment. The mission's rover, with a payload mass of more than 350 KG, will be launched using an H3 rocket. The Chandrayaan-4 mission's focus includes exploring the permanently shadowed areas at the lunar south pole, believed to contain ice and minerals.

This international collaboration underscores the significance of shared technologies and ideas in enhancing the mission's chances of success.

