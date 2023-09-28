Cheaper Apple Vision Pro cancelled, says Kuo

Apple's highly anticipated wearable spatial computer, the Apple Vision Pro, is set to hit the market in early 2024. However, reports suggest that the rumored budget-friendly version of this groundbreaking device may have been axed. Ming-Chi Kuo, a TF Securities analyst known for accurate Apple insights, has shared details that cast doubt on the original production plans.

Production Projections Fall Short

Kuo's latest Medium post, backed by insider information from component suppliers, indicates that Apple's initial mixed reality headset shipments might fall below market expectations within the first year. While industry projections anticipated Apple to ship a million units, Kuo estimates a more modest range of "at most 400,000–600,000 units." This aligns with previous reports projecting a more conservative production volume.

In a surprising twist, Kuo also suggests that the speculated low-cost version of the Apple Vision Pro, initially expected to launch a year after the debut of the flagship model, might have been scrapped altogether. This contradicts earlier statements by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who had indicated that Apple was actively developing a successor to the Apple Vision Pro, with a more affordable model slated for release by the end of 2025.

Vision Pro 2 Delayed Until 2027

According to Kuo's analysis, it appears that the Apple Vision Pro 2 won't grace the market until the first half of 2027, suggesting that Apple has no immediate plans to introduce new spatial computers, be they budget-friendly or premium, for the foreseeable future.

This shift in Apple's wearable strategy harkens back to a report from July, which hinted at substantial reductions in Apple Vision Pro production forecasts. Luxshare, Apple's Chinese contract manufacturer, was reportedly aiming to produce "fewer than 400,000 units" of the first-generation Apple Vision Pro within its inaugural year.

Earlier this year, Apple had unveiled its spatial computer during the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), announcing its anticipated release in early 2024. In the interim, Zeiss disclosed details about prescription optical inserts for the headset, while Apple released its visionOS developer tools to empower app developers to craft software for the impending device ahead of its launch next year.