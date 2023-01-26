Crazy offer! Buy Lava Probuds 21 TWS worth Rs. 2199 for just Rs. 26 on Republic Day

If you are looking for affordable earbuds, then this deal is a must for you! Lava Probuds 21 will be available for just Rs. 26. Read on to know how.

On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day celebrations, Lava has come up with this crazy deal of the day. Lava Probuds 21 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have seen a massive price drop. Lava confirmed that you will be able to grab Probuds 21 TWS for just Rs. 26! Surprised? These TWS earbuds were launched in India last year and come at a retail price of Rs. 2199. It must be noted that the deal will be available for a limited time. starting today at 12 PM on Lava E-store and Amazon. You will only be able to grab this offer till stock lasts. So, if you don't want to miss this insane deal, then hurry! Know how to get Lava Probuds 21 TWS earbuds for just ₹26.

Lava Probuds 21 price cut

Lava Probuds 21 comes at a retail price of Rs. 2199. Currently, these earbuds are priced at Rs. 999 on Amazon. However, on the occasion of Republic Day celebrations, you will be able to save a massive Rs. 2173. That means this crazy deal will let you grab the earbuds for just Rs. 26. Lava Probuds 21 earbuds are available in five colour variants - Black, White, Glacier Blue, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red colours.

Lava Probuds 21 specs and features at a glance

The Lava Probuds 21 earbuds feature 12mm dynamic drivers and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity. These budget earbuds also offer 75ms ultra-low-latency connections for a hassle-free gaming experience. It is rated at IPX4 for sweat and splash resistance. To control music playback, and accept, or reject calls, earbuds also get touch controls.

The company claims to offer a battery life of up to 9 hours with Probuds 21. While it's charging case is said to provide up to five full charges, a total of 45 hours of battery life with the charging case. Lava claims that a mere 20 minutes of charging can provide up to 200 minutes of playback time. Lava Probuds 21 earbuds are also compatible with Google Assistant and Siri voice assistants.