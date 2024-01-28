Earbud Deals: Save up to 46% on premium brands like realme, Samsung, OnePlus and more

Earbud deals: Music has a unique way of expressing emotions when words fall short. And nowadays, there are so many songs, so many types of music that you can listen to even from countries that are virtually at the end of the world, that it calls for some specialised personal equipment - earbuds. Products included in this article 42% OFF realme Buds T300 Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with 30dB ANC, 360° Spatial Audio Effect, 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver with Dolby Atmos Support, Upto 40Hrs Battery and Fast Charging (Stylish Black) (21,208) 46% OFF SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds2 True Wireless In ear Earbuds Noise Cancelling Ambient Sound Bluetooth Lightweight Comfort Fit Touch Control, International Version (Graphite) (5,630) 21% OFF OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS in Ear Earbuds with Mic,Upto 25dB ANC 12.4mm Dynamic Titanium Drivers, Playback:Upto 36hr case, 4-Mic Design, IP55 Rating, Fast Charging [Thunder Gray] (15,843) 71% OFF boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds with 32 dB ANC, 42 HRS Playback, 50ms Low Latency Beast™ Mode, IWP™ Tech,Quad Mics with ENx™,ASAP™ Charge,USB Type-C Port & IPX5(Gunmetal Black) (233,559)

Why buy earbuds

In this age of technological progress, the days of untangling earphone wires are behind us, and wireless options have taken center stage. Why settle for wired earphones, prone to tangling, or bulky headphones that aren't always convenient to carry? Enter wireless earbuds- compact, portable, and incredibly comfortable. This way, you will never miss a beat or a nuance. So, if you want to really enjoy music the way it is supposed to be, you really have to go for earbuds.

Here's a curated list of top-notch earbuds for you to explore, all available with impressive discounts of up to 46 percent.

1. realme Buds T300

The realme Buds T300, featuring a powerful 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver for rich bass, clear vocals, and an immersive soundstage. Enjoy lifelike audio with 30dB Active Noise Cancellation and a 360 degree Spatial Audio Effect for a theater-like experience. With 40 hours of playback, fast charging, and IP55 water/dust resistance, these earbuds offer ultimate convenience and durability. Ideal for gaming with 50ms ultra-low latency and enhanced by Dolby Atmos support, the realme Buds T300 delivers audio perfection in every beat.

Specifications Microphone technology Omnidirectional Connector Type ‎Wireless Special Features ‎30dB Active Noise Cancellation Weight ‎45 g

2. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

The second earbuds deals is on the Samsung Galaxy Buds2. You can enjoy crystal-clear calls with three microphones and a built-in voice pickup unit, eliminating unwanted noise. The lightweight design, equipped with three sizes of flexible silicon tips, ensures a comfortable fit for active lifestyles. Experience up to 98 percent external noise reduction with Active Noise Canceling (ANC), complemented by two-way dynamic speakers delivering powerful bass and clear treble. With a durable battery and seamless syncing across Galaxy devices, these earbuds redefine convenience and offer an immersive calling experience.

Specifications Operating System ‎android Headphones form factor In Ear Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Weight ‎5 g



3. OnePlus Nord Buds 2

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2, a budget-friendly earbuds delivering premium features. Enjoy immersive sound with up to 25dB Active Noise Cancellation, blocking out unwanted ambient noise. Boasting 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers and BassWave Technology, these earbuds ensure deep, clear bass and superior audio quality. Customize your sound with Master Equalizers. Crystal-clear calls are guaranteed with the dual-mic design and AI Clear Calls algorithm. With an impressive 36-hour battery life and IP55 sweat and water resistance, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are your ideal companions for all-day use.

Specifications Microphone ‎Built-In Material ‎Plastic Connectivity Wireless Weight ‎47 g

4. boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds

On the fourth spot in this earbuds deals list is boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds. You can upgrade your audio game with boAt Airdopes 141 ANC, the ultimate earbuds under 2000. Enjoy crystal-clear sound and a serene listening experience with up to 32 dB Active Noise Cancellation, ensuring uninterrupted calls and music. These earbuds offer an impressive 42-hour playback, keeping you entertained all day long. Engage BEAST mode for low latency of up to 50 ms, synchronizing visuals and sound seamlessly for a gaming advantage. Equipped with dual 10 mm drivers and ENx technology-enabled quad mics, these earbuds deliver high-performance audio and crystal-clear calls. The ASAP charging feature adds 150 minutes of performance in just 10 minutes. Stay connected with Bluetooth v5.3 and enjoy hassle-free charging with the USB Type-C port.

