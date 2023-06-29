Home Wearables News Early Amazon Prime Day: Best deals on Apple Airpods that you can get now

Early Amazon Prime Day: Best deals on Apple Airpods that you can get now

If you are looking for earbuds, then you can check out these amazing Apple AirPods deals ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sale in the US.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 29 2023, 22:30 IST
Apple AirPods
View all Images
Early Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple AirPods now available. (Unsplash)

Ahead of the Amazon Prime Day Sale, Apple fans have a great chance to nab some amazing deals. If you are an audiophile, then Amazon is giving you a chance to nab Apple AirPods with heavy discounts. Check out the top deals that have been rolled out as early Amazon Prime Day deals.

Early Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best Airpod deals

Apple AirPods Pro (first-gen)

Apple AirPods Pro (first-gen) are currently available with a 32 percent discount on Amazon. This previous generation of the AirPods Pro improved upon the regular AirPods with better sound quality, better active noise cancellation, and spatial audio features. Currently, you can get it for $169.99 against its retail price of $249.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Against the launch price of $249, Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) are available right now at $129. They are said to offer a battery life of up to 6 hours on a single charge and up to 30 hours with the charging case. Further, the device comes with a new H2 chipset that reduces loud environmental noise. The new Adaptive Transparency feature can greatly reduce loud noise in real time while the new touch controls offer more ways to control music playback and calls.

AirPods Headphones (3rd Generation) 2023

These earbuds come with an IP7 waterproof sweatproof design, a 400mAh battery with the support of type-c fast charging, and features a 10mm speaker to render out deep bass, gentle mids, and powerful treble. These are available for $37.95 on Amazon.

Apple EarPods Headphones

If you need just simple wired earphones, then Apple EarPods Headphones with lightning connector are available for just $15.23 They also include a built-in remote that lets you adjust the volume, control the playback of music and video, and answer or end calls with a pinch of the cord.

First Published Date: 29 Jun, 22:30 IST
