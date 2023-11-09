Early Black Friday offer: Grab AirPods 2nd Gen with $60 off!

You can get Apple AirPods 2nd Generation with a nearly 50 percent discount! This offer has been introduced as an Early Black Friday deal. Although the actual Black Friday sale will go live on November 24, buyers can take advantage of early Black Friday offers and still enjoy attractive offers on a vast range of products such as smartphones, laptops, electronics, home appliances, and more. If you've been searching for a great deal on TWS earbuds, then this Walmart offer on the Apple AirPods 2nd Generation could be the one to grab. Check the offer details below.

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation offer

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation was launched in March 2019 and has become an extremely popular choice, especially among iPhone users. The AirPods 2nd Gen usually retail for $129. However, as part of the early Black Friday offer, you can grab them with a heavy discount, courtesy of Walmart!

When purchased online, the price of AirPods 2nd Gen has dropped to just $69, saving you $60. That is nearly a 50% percent discount! Upon purchasing, buyers can either choose to get the AirPods 2nd Gen shipped to their home or pick it up from a nearby Walmart store.

The retail giant is also offering extended free returns during the holiday season, meaning if you come across any issues with your AirPods 2nd Gen, it will be eligible for free returns for a longer period.

So, go ahead and check out this AirPods 2nd Gen offer on Walmart now!

AirPods 2nd Gen: Why should you buy it?

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) pack an H1 headphone chip, which delivers a faster and more stable wireless connection, as well as improved sound quality and lower latency. It is based on Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology, compatible with iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and Macs. It also supports hands-free access to Siri. Apple AirPods have an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. Apple says that it can provide up to 5 hours of listening time with a single charge, while with Lightning Charging Case, it can perform for more than 24 hours of listening time.