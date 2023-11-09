Icon
Early Black Friday Sale 2023: Awesome Apple Watch deals available now

Early Black Friday Sale 2023: Awesome Apple Watch deals available now

Early Black Friday Sale 2023: Apple Watch deals have slashed prices! From the latest Apple Watch Series 9 to discounted classics, check the savings before November 24.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 09 2023, 22:12 IST
Icon
Apple Watch
Check out the best pre-black Friday deals on Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE models. (Apple)
Apple Watch
Check out the best pre-black Friday deals on Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE models. (Apple)

Black Friday is nearing, and the scoop on Apple Watch deals has already started buzzing before the big shopping day on November 24. Let's dive into the best early Black Friday sale and the highlight here are the Apple Watch deals. These feature the latest Apple Watch Series 9 models. Keep in mind that even better deals might pop up as Black Friday gets closer. So, some of the deals we're sharing have seen the prices being slashed to a massive low.

1. Apple Watch Series 9

The hottest early Black Friday Apple Watch deals are all about the brand-new Apple Watch 9 models. Right now, the 41mm GPS version is up for grabs at Amazon for $349.00 (originally $399.00), giving you a sweet $50 discount. The larger 45mm GPS model is also on sale for $379, another $50 off its usual price.

2. Apple Watch Ultra

While the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the latest and greatest, the original Apple Watch Ultra is still a solid choice. It boasts a big display, long battery life, and a tough build. Even though it's Apple's priciest smartwatch, you can snag it for a cool $170 off during the early Black Friday sale.

3. Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a great alternative to the pricier Apple Watch Series 9. It packs all the health and fitness features and comes with the Midnight sport band, all for $100 less than its regular price.

4. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is a fantastic all-around smartwatch, with upgraded speed and cool features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics. Grab it now with the Starlight sport band on sale—it's a better deal than ever.

5. Apple Watch SE

If the latest Apple Watch SE model isn't a must for you, the old SE smartwatch is a solid choice. It offers similar features at a better price and is just one generation behind the current model.

Wondering when actual Black Friday 2023 sale will start? It's on November 24, the day after Thanksgiving. Get ready for the shopping extravaganza of the year.

First Published Date: 09 Nov, 22:12 IST
