Early Black Friday Sale 2023: Grab amazing headphone deals before the holiday rush

Gear up for the holiday season as some awesome early Black Friday 2023 deals are now available! We focus on headphones today! Discover discounts on top brands like Philips, Sennheiser, Apple and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 05 2023, 19:25 IST
Check out the early black Friday deals on best headphones from the top brands. (Pexels)
Check out the early black Friday deals on best headphones from the top brands. (Pexels)

The holiday season has been kickstarted by a number of ecommerce portals and they have rolled out early Black Friday deals! This gives a chance to shoppers who want to avoid the rush, the opportunity to bag the best possible picks. While the official Black Friday shopping extravaganza is still a few weeks away, a huge number of exciting deals are available already. Whether you're an eager holiday shopper or simply can't resist a bargain, we have got you covered.

This year, Black Friday falls on November 24, 2023. If you're eager to jumpstart your holiday shopping, here are some of the best early headphone deals we've discovered.

1. Philips T4556 True Wireless Headphones

These Philips earbuds have special noise-canceling technology to block out unwanted background noise. Right now, they're on sale for $71 at Walmart. They can play music for up to nine hours (six hours with noise-canceling on), and you can charge them up for an additional 20 hours using the portable case.

2. Sennheiser Momentum 4

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are known for their incredible sound quality. They're perfect for people who really care about how their music sounds. These headphones are usually expensive, but they have a long-lasting battery that can go for 60 hours on a single charge. They don't often go on sale, so grab them while you can.

3. Apple AirPods Max

Apple's AirPods Max are some of the most popular headphones around, but their regular price of nearly $600 can be a bit steep. Before the holidays, you can find them for $480 at certain stores like Amazon and Best Buy.

4. Beats Studio Pro

The Beats Studio Pro headphones are the latest ones from Beats, and they work well with both iOS and Android devices. They're great for people who use different kinds of devices. Normally, they cost $350, but leading up to Black Friday, you can get them for just $200.

5. Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2

Skullcandy's Crusher ANC 2 headphones are a treat for people who love strong bass in their music. They have special technology that gives you bass you can really feel, which is perfect for enjoying action-packed movies with headphones.

So, there you have it, some early Black Friday headphone deals that you can jump on before the big day arrives. Enjoy your shopping and grab these deals while they last!

