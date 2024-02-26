 From iOS 18, 'iRing' to 'iGlasses', know what’s cooking at Apple | Wearables News
Apple is said to be developing smart glasses (iGlasses), a smart ring (iRing), Airpods with cameras and a new design for iOS 18. Know what’s coming.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 26 2024, 11:10 IST
Check out Apple’s plans for new wearables and iOS 18. (Unsplash)
Check out Apple's plans for new wearables and iOS 18. (Unsplash)

After the launch of Apple's Vision Pro headset, the company is exploring other innovations in wearable technology. While it already has a standout product in the form of the Apple Watch, it is being indicated that the company is also working on an 'iRing' and 'iGlasses', Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman reported. Even as Apple is also working on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its devices, it is also eyeing the wearables market. Additionally, the upcoming iOS 18 is expected to undergo a redesign. With big plans and even bigger ambitions, know what Apple is up to.

Apple's future plans

According to Gurman's report. Apple has been planning to develop smart glasses on the lines of Amazon Echo Frames and Meta Ray-Bans, however, the company is targeting a more futuristic version. Apple smart glasses are expected to have smart audio and AI features. Additionally, the company also plans to develop AirPods with cameras. Yes, cameras are in your ears! There is also a lot of talk about a smart ring focused on health and fitness, especially as Samsung is set to launch on at the MWC 2024. Gurman calls it 'hypothetical'.

However, Gurman highlights that these products are in the early stages of planning and could take some time to hit the market.

However, the work for camera-integrated Airpods has been going on at the pace with the project codenamed B798. These new products will also contribute to Apple's plans to include AI in their products in the best possible ways.

The smart glasses and the earbuds (with built-in cameras) may be able to capture images and come with a voice-and-image AI system that aids users in seamlessly completing their day-to-day tasks.

Lastly, Gurman also highlighted a UI overhaul with the iOS 18 update. The redesign is expected to be seen in the iOS and macOS. He added, “The company is indeed working to update the design of iOS as early as this year, but I don't believe it will be a total overhaul that mirrors visionOS.” Additionally, the redesign of iOS may be showcased this year in the summer, however, new macOS is not expected to be released until 2025 or 2026.

In short, in 2024, we may see Apple tapping into new areas with AI and innovative wearable technology.

