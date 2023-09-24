From Noise Pulse 2 Max to Fire-Boltt Gladiator, check these 5 best smartwatches on Amazon

Are you a cricket fan and your heartbeat increases as wickets tumble and sixes and fours start raining? So, if you are worried about your health parameters, then you should track them properly and that job can be done by smartwatches. With the World Cup coming soon track your heart rate and other health parameters easily. Smartwatches come with health indicators such as heart rate, sleep, oxygen level and much more. However, do keep in mind that smartwatches are not to be used to diagnose any medical condition, but you can get early indications with them. Amazon is currently offering huge discounts on these 5 smartwatches.

1. Noise Pulse 2 Max

B0B6BLTGTT-1

Amazon is offering a 75% initial discount on the Noise Pulse 2 Max, which reduces its price to Rs. 1499 from Rs. 5999. It comes with a 1.85-inch Display and 10-day battery. The watch comes with a Blood oxygen monitor, a Sleep monitor, a 24x7 heart rate monitor, and a Stress monitor.

2. boAt Wave Call Smart Watch:

B0B5B6PQCT-2

OnAmazon, you can get the boAt Wave Call Smart Watch for just Rs. 1699 instead of Rs. 7990 with a 79% initial discount on it. The smartwatch comes with a Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, and Stress level monitor.

3. Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch:

B0BJ72WZQ7-3

With a 64% initial discount on Amazon, the price of the Noise Twist Round Dial Smart Watch has been reduced to Rs. 1799 from Rs. 4999. The smartwatch features a 1.38” TFT display and up to 7 days of battery life.

4. Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch:

B0B5LVS732-4

The Noise Pulse Go Buzz SmartWatch comes with a 68% initial discount making its price drop to Rs. 1599 from Rs. 4999. The smartwatch comes with a 1.69'' TFT display and 300mAh battery. You can get 150+ cloud-based and customized watch faces.

5. Fire-Boltt Gladiator:

B0BP18W8TM-5

On Amazon, you can get it for Rs. 1999 instead of Rs. 9999 with an 80% initial discount. The Fire-Boltt Gladiator comes with a 1.96" Display and the watch will work on a single charge for about 7 days.