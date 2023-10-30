Icon
Home Wearables News From Sony, JBL to Skullcandy, check out the top 5 earbuds under Rs. 10000

From Sony, JBL to Skullcandy, check out the top 5 earbuds under Rs. 10000

This Diwali, find a perfect music partner for you, get these earbuds under Rs. 10000

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 30 2023, 21:41 IST
Icon
Diwali celebrations! Top laptops, earbuds and smartwatches with big discounts
top 5 earbuds under Rs. 10000
1/7 Wings Nuvobook: The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD screen with a brightness of up to 300 nits. It is backed with a 4825 mAh battery capacity which gives up to 10 hours of usage and supports a 65W fast charging support. It is powered by Intel Core processors for smooth performance. The Wings Nuvobook retails for Rs.59999, however, from Flipkart, you can get it for just Rs.30990, giving you a 48 percent discount. (Flipkart)
top 5 earbuds under Rs. 10000
2/7 Wings Flobuds 300: The earbud is equipped with Smart ENC technology for effective noise cancellation. It has a total playtime of up to 50 hours, including 10 hours of continuous playback on these TWS earbuds. It has an impressive gaming mode with 40 ms low latency. The Wings Flobuds 300 is priced at Rs.2499, however, from Flipkart you can get it for Rs.799, giving you a 68 percent discount.  (Flipkart)
top 5 earbuds under Rs. 10000
3/7 Wings Prime Smartwatch: The smartwatch features a 1.96-inch HD IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 550 nits brightness. Its smart features include Bluetooth calling, 110+ sports modes,  real-time heart rate monitoring, SPO2 measurement, sleep tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, step counter, calorie tracker, and more. The Wings Prime Smartwatch is priced at Rs.4499, however from Flipkart, you can get it for Rs.1099, giving you a 75 percent discount.  (Flipkart)
top 5 earbuds under Rs. 10000
4/7 Wings Platinum Smartwatch: The smartwatch features a 1.39-inch IPS LCD display with 550 nits brightness. It has over 200 customizable watch faces which you can choose from. It is backed with a 260mAh battery which gives up to 7 days of battery life. Its smart features include Bluetooth calling, Health Monitoring, and more. The Wings Platinum Smartwatch is priced at Rs.3999 but can get it for Rs.1099, giving you a 72 percent discount. (Flipkart)
top 5 earbuds under Rs. 10000
5/7 Wings Urbana Smartwatch: It features a  2.01-inch curved HD IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 550 nits brightness. It is backed with a 260 mAh battery which gives up to 7 days of performance with a single charge. Its smart features include multiple menu styles, in-built games, sos emergency mode, advanced Bt 5.3 calling, 24/7 health monitoring, and AI voice assistance. The Wings Urbana Smartwatch is priced at Rs.3999, however from Flipkart, you can get it for Rs.1099, giving you a 72 percent discount. (Flipkart)
top 5 earbuds under Rs. 10000
6/7 Wings Flobuds 200: The earbuds feature a total playtime of up to 50 hours, including 10 hours of earbuds playtime on a single charge. It is equipped with Smart ENC technology for environmental noise cancellation. It has a low latency of up to 40 ms for a lag-free gaming experience. The Wings Flobuds 200 retails for Rs.2499, but from Flipkart, you can get it for Rs.599.  (Flipkart)
top 5 earbuds under Rs. 10000
7/7 Wings Flobuds 100: It has a total playtime of up to 50 hours, including 10 hours of earbuds playtime on a single charge. It has a low latency of up to 40 ms for a seamless audio experience. It is equipped with 13 mm high-fidelity drivers and smart ENC technology. The Wings Flobuds 100 retails for Rs.2499, but you can get it for Rs.999.  (Flipkart)
top 5 earbuds under Rs. 10000
icon View all Images
Check out the top 5 earbuds under Rs. 10000 with excellent features (realme)

Diwali is just around the corner and this is the time you should gift yourself an enriching musical experience. With the advancement of technology, you can now find some amazing wireless earbuds that provide a fulfilling experience. You can even gift these premium earbuds to your loved ones on this festive occasion without spending too much. Here, we have made a list of earbuds that includes top features like active noise cancellation, excellent bass, uninterrupted Bluetooth connectivity and more. Having these earbuds can be very convenient as you can use them while working out, running, cooking or doing any activity you like without the hassle of getting tangled in wires. Check out these top 5 smart Bluetooth earbuds under Rs.10000.

Skullcandy Earbuds:

The Skullcandy Smokin Buds offer a remarkable 20-hour battery life. They are sweat and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating, making them suitable for workouts. Featuring Skullcandy's Supreme Sound, these earbuds promise high-quality audio. It has music, movie, and podcast EQ modes. The built-in microphone, call, and media controls provide added convenience for calls and playback. These earbuds are compatible with both iPhone and Android devices. The Maximum Retail Price of these earbuds is Rs.7999.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

B0C2F5KD26-1

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS Earbuds:

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 stands out with its impressive 25dB active noise cancellation (ANC), which ensures an immersive audio experience by blocking unwanted background noise. They are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers for superior sound quality. The BassWave technology enhances bass response, delivering deep and powerful audio. You can customize your sound further with the master equalizer offering three audio profiles. These earbuds boast a substantial 36-hour battery life. The Maximum Retail Price of these earbuds is Rs.3299.

B0BYJ8HR19-2

JBL Tune 230NC TWS earbuds

JBL Tune 230NC offers active noise cancellation with four microphones to reduce distractions. With up to 40 hours of playtime, including the case's charging capacity, you can enjoy your music for extended periods. The JBL Headphones App allows you to personalize your listening experience with settings for noise cancellation, gestures, EQ, and more. With four microphones, they ensure crystal-clear audio during calls. Features like Ambient Aware and TalkThru provide added convenience for staying connected with your surroundings. The earbuds also feature JBL's signature Pure Bass Sound for a rich audio experience. The Maximum Retail Price of these earbuds is Rs. 7999.

B09HGR1DVC-3

Sony WF-C500Earbuds:

Sony's WF-C500 earbuds focus on sound quality, with DSEE technology restoring high-frequency sounds lost in compression. These earbuds offer up to 20 hours of total battery life, making them suitable for extended use. They have an IPX4 rating, making them splash-proof and sweat-proof. The built-in mic ensures clear and hands-free calling. Their ergonomic design provides a secure and comfortable fit for all-day wear. Sony's WF-C500 earbuds are a great option for those who prioritize sound quality and comfort. The Maximum Retail Price of these earbuds is Rs.8990.

B09PC4YK12-4

realme Buds Earbuds:

Realme Buds T300 comes with a 12.4mm dynamic bass driver for powerful and immersive audio. They offer an impressive 30dB active noise cancellation, which is ideal for blocking out background noise. These earbuds support Dolby Atmos for a cinematic audio experience. With fast-charging support, a 10-minute charge provides 7 hours of playback. They also feature a low latency of 50ms, making them suitable for gaming. The IP55 rating ensures they are dust and water-resistant. The realme Link App connectivity is exclusive to Android users, allowing further customization and control. The Maximum Retail Price of these earbuds is Rs. 3999.

B0CH1L1YLC-5

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Oct, 21:41 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features
iPhone siri
Too lazy to read online? Apple Siri will do it for you! Know how

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
No more freebies on Roblox! New avatar customisation pricing model announced
GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
GTA 6
GTA 6 concept video unveils mind-bending time-travel feature
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro ad shows how A17 Pro chip puts 'Serious Gaming Power' in hands of users
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon