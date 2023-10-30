From Sony, JBL to Skullcandy, check out the top 5 earbuds under Rs. 10000

Diwali is just around the corner and this is the time you should gift yourself an enriching musical experience. With the advancement of technology, you can now find some amazing wireless earbuds that provide a fulfilling experience. You can even gift these premium earbuds to your loved ones on this festive occasion without spending too much. Here, we have made a list of earbuds that includes top features like active noise cancellation, excellent bass, uninterrupted Bluetooth connectivity and more. Having these earbuds can be very convenient as you can use them while working out, running, cooking or doing any activity you like without the hassle of getting tangled in wires. Check out these top 5 smart Bluetooth earbuds under Rs.10000.

Skullcandy Earbuds:

The Skullcandy Smokin Buds offer a remarkable 20-hour battery life. They are sweat and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating, making them suitable for workouts. Featuring Skullcandy's Supreme Sound, these earbuds promise high-quality audio. It has music, movie, and podcast EQ modes. The built-in microphone, call, and media controls provide added convenience for calls and playback. These earbuds are compatible with both iPhone and Android devices. The Maximum Retail Price of these earbuds is Rs.7999.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

B0C2F5KD26-1

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS Earbuds:

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 stands out with its impressive 25dB active noise cancellation (ANC), which ensures an immersive audio experience by blocking unwanted background noise. They are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers for superior sound quality. The BassWave technology enhances bass response, delivering deep and powerful audio. You can customize your sound further with the master equalizer offering three audio profiles. These earbuds boast a substantial 36-hour battery life. The Maximum Retail Price of these earbuds is Rs.3299.

B0BYJ8HR19-2

JBL Tune 230NC TWS earbuds

JBL Tune 230NC offers active noise cancellation with four microphones to reduce distractions. With up to 40 hours of playtime, including the case's charging capacity, you can enjoy your music for extended periods. The JBL Headphones App allows you to personalize your listening experience with settings for noise cancellation, gestures, EQ, and more. With four microphones, they ensure crystal-clear audio during calls. Features like Ambient Aware and TalkThru provide added convenience for staying connected with your surroundings. The earbuds also feature JBL's signature Pure Bass Sound for a rich audio experience. The Maximum Retail Price of these earbuds is Rs. 7999.

B09HGR1DVC-3

Sony WF-C500Earbuds:

Sony's WF-C500 earbuds focus on sound quality, with DSEE technology restoring high-frequency sounds lost in compression. These earbuds offer up to 20 hours of total battery life, making them suitable for extended use. They have an IPX4 rating, making them splash-proof and sweat-proof. The built-in mic ensures clear and hands-free calling. Their ergonomic design provides a secure and comfortable fit for all-day wear. Sony's WF-C500 earbuds are a great option for those who prioritize sound quality and comfort. The Maximum Retail Price of these earbuds is Rs.8990.

B09PC4YK12-4

realme Buds Earbuds:

Realme Buds T300 comes with a 12.4mm dynamic bass driver for powerful and immersive audio. They offer an impressive 30dB active noise cancellation, which is ideal for blocking out background noise. These earbuds support Dolby Atmos for a cinematic audio experience. With fast-charging support, a 10-minute charge provides 7 hours of playback. They also feature a low latency of 50ms, making them suitable for gaming. The IP55 rating ensures they are dust and water-resistant. The realme Link App connectivity is exclusive to Android users, allowing further customization and control. The Maximum Retail Price of these earbuds is Rs. 3999.

B0CH1L1YLC-5

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!