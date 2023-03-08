Garmin announces festive season OFFERS on select smartwatches; Get up to 47% off

If you're looking for smartwatches with an aesthetic appeal, then there is a great discount waiting for you. Garmin India has announced its sale on select smartwatches on the occasion of various festivals and Women's day celebrations this month and buyers will get to enjoy big discounts and additional gifts on purchases. The company is offering a flat discount up to Rs. 7000 on its Wellness & Fitness Trackers namely Venu Sq, Venu Sq Music and Vivosmart4. Additionally, upon buying Forerunner 255 Series and Venu Sq2 Music smartwatches, users can pick between a free gift of TIFOSI Sunglass and EDIFIER True Wireless BT Headset or a 25 percent discount coupon.

The discount offer began yesterday March 7 and will continue until the midnight of March 31. To avail the offer, buyers can visit the websites of Amazon, TATA CLiq, Flipkart, Synergizer or Bhawar.com. The same deals are also available in Garmin offline stores and partner retail stores.

Garmin India brings exciting deals

The Forerunner 255 series comes packed with a wide range of features and insights that are focused towards runners. These include full triathlon support, new training metrics and more. The Forerunner 255S and Forerunner 255S Music are available in 41 mm sized cases, while the Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 255 Music are available in 46 mm cases. The smartwatches can last up to 14 days in smartwatch mode and up to 30 hours in GPS mode on a single charge.

The Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 255S are priced at Rs. 39490 while Forerunner 255 Music and Forerunner 255S Music are available at Rs. 44990.

Venu Sq2 is equipped with all-day health monitoring, fitness tracking, and connected features. The series offers a rectangular watch face and an AMOLED display. The watch can run up to 11 days in smartwatch mode. The Venu Sq 2 – Music Edition includes on-device music storage for up to 500 songs for phone-free listening. The Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 Music are priced at Rs. 33490.

Venu Sq comes with GPS functionality, health monitoring and fitness features with 20 indoor and outdoor multi-sports modes. It offers a battery life of 6 days. The company claims that the watch is water resistant up to a depth of 50 meters. Venu Sq and Venu Sq Music have been priced at Rs. 27990.

Vivosmart 4 includes advanced sleep monitoring with REM sleep and can gauge blood oxygen saturation levels during the night with the wrist-based Pulse Ox2 sensor. With a battery life of up to 7 days (excluding Pulse Ox sleep tracking). It also offers fitness and health monitoring tools which include wrist-based heart rate, all day stress tracking, relaxation breathing timer, VO2 max and Body battery energy monitoring. Vivosmart 4 is priced at Rs. 14990.