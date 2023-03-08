    Trending News

    Garmin announces festive season OFFERS on select smartwatches; Get up to 47% off

    Garmin India is offering special discounts on select GPS Wellness and Fitness smartwatches where buyers can get up to 47 percent off, discount coupons or free goodies. Check details.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 08 2023, 14:14 IST
    Garmin launches MARQ II series; Adventure, Athlete, Adventurer and more
    MARQ Athlete
    1/5 MARQ Athlete - MARQ Athlete is built with a titanium case, brushed DLC-coated bezel and fashioned with a lightweight vented silicone rubber strap. With MARQ athlete, users will be able to track all aspects of their performance, training and recovery with advanced metrics like training readiness, PacePro and others. Moreover, it comes preloaded with sports apps for all athletic pursuits like running, cycling, swimming, skiing, golf, pickleball. Priced at Rs. 194990.  (Garmin)
    2/5 MARQ Adventurer - MARQ Adventurer features an edge to edge leather design and durable FKM rubber hybrid strap to work in a casual setting as well as during activity. The compass bezel uses cardinal directions and 360-degree markings to help keep users on track as they use the Orienteering feature to navigate to their destination. Priced at Rs. 215490.  (Garmin)
    3/5 MARQ Captain – The Garmin MARQ Captain comes with navy ceramic bezel with regatta timer and race-inspired striped jacquard weave nylon strap. Alerts and Alarms will signal to imminent tide changes and anchor drag. Access the autopilot right from the wrist with MARQ Captain to change heading, engage pattern steering and follow a route. MARQ Captain also includes profiles for other on-the-water activities like kayaking, standup paddle boarding, windsurfing, kitesurfing and kiteboarding. Priced at Rs. 225990.  (Garmin)
    4/5 MARQ Golfer – Garmin MARQ Golfer features a golf course-inspired color scheme, green ceramic inlay, custom etched bezel, and tritone green jacquard-weave nylon strap. Preloaded with over 42,000 worldwide golf courses, MARQ Golfer will autodetect which course is being played to give precise distances to the front, middle and back of the green, plus slope direction with Green Contours. MARQ Golfer includes Virtual Caddie, Hazard View, Wind Data and more. Priced at Rs. 235990.  (Garmin)
    5/5 MARQ Aviator – The Garmin MARQ Aviator is designed with a brushed titanium bracelet, swept-wing links and locking clasp, plus ceramic 24-hour GMT bezel. With aviation alerts, pilots can set a minimum crosswind and flight condition they’re comfortable with and be notified when it's a good time to go flying. For world travelers, MARQ Aviator’s Jet Lag Adviser watch face displays the aviator’s home time zone, a “feels like” time and, once fully acclimated, will automatically update to show 24/7 guidance on light, sleep and exercise. Priced at Rs. 246490.  (Garmin)
    Garmin India
    Garmin India brings exciting offers on select smartwatches on the occasion of the festive season. Know details here. (Garmin)

    If you're looking for smartwatches with an aesthetic appeal, then there is a great discount waiting for you. Garmin India has announced its sale on select smartwatches on the occasion of various festivals and Women's day celebrations this month and buyers will get to enjoy big discounts and additional gifts on purchases. The company is offering a flat discount up to Rs. 7000 on its Wellness & Fitness Trackers namely Venu Sq, Venu Sq Music and Vivosmart4. Additionally, upon buying Forerunner 255 Series and Venu Sq2 Music smartwatches, users can pick between a free gift of TIFOSI Sunglass and EDIFIER True Wireless BT Headset or a 25 percent discount coupon.

    The discount offer began yesterday March 7 and will continue until the midnight of March 31. To avail the offer, buyers can visit the websites of Amazon, TATA CLiq, Flipkart, Synergizer or Bhawar.com. The same deals are also available in Garmin offline stores and partner retail stores.

    Garmin India brings exciting deals

    The Forerunner 255 series comes packed with a wide range of features and insights that are focused towards runners. These include full triathlon support, new training metrics and more. The Forerunner 255S and Forerunner 255S Music are available in 41 mm sized cases, while the Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 255 Music are available in 46 mm cases. The smartwatches can last up to 14 days in smartwatch mode and up to 30 hours in GPS mode on a single charge.

    The Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 255S are priced at Rs. 39490 while Forerunner 255 Music and Forerunner 255S Music are available at Rs. 44990.

    Venu Sq2 is equipped with all-day health monitoring, fitness tracking, and connected features. The series offers a rectangular watch face and an AMOLED display. The watch can run up to 11 days in smartwatch mode. The Venu Sq 2 – Music Edition includes on-device music storage for up to 500 songs for phone-free listening. The Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 Music are priced at Rs. 33490.

    Venu Sq comes with GPS functionality, health monitoring and fitness features with 20 indoor and outdoor multi-sports modes. It offers a battery life of 6 days. The company claims that the watch is water resistant up to a depth of 50 meters. Venu Sq and Venu Sq Music have been priced at Rs. 27990.

    Vivosmart 4 includes advanced sleep monitoring with REM sleep and can gauge blood oxygen saturation levels during the night with the wrist-based Pulse Ox2 sensor. With a battery life of up to 7 days (excluding Pulse Ox sleep tracking). It also offers fitness and health monitoring tools which include wrist-based heart rate, all day stress tracking, relaxation breathing timer, VO2 max and Body battery energy monitoring. Vivosmart 4 is priced at Rs. 14990.

    First Published Date: 08 Mar, 14:14 IST
