Google Pixel 8 may debut with Pixel Watch 2 in 2023

Google is all set to launch its first-ever Pixel Fold and, of course, Pixel 7a smartphones in a couple of days. Flagship Google Pixel 8 series launch is likely reserved for later part of 2023. Now, it seems like Google will not only unveil the flagship model, but also launch the next Pixel Watch then. As per a report by 9to5Google, there are some sources that claim that the Google Pixel Watch 2 is coming along with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro later this year.

As per a report from 9to5Google, Pixel smartwatch is expected to be released in October, which is typically when Google debuts its latest flagship Pixel smartphone series. This new smartwatch will follow the original Pixel Watch, which was launched by the company in 2022. Here's what you should expect Google Pixel Watch 2 to pack.

Google Pixel Watch 2: Expected features

Google may pack a newer chipset that is anticipated to deliver improved power and battery performance, the report suggested. There are also rumours indicating that the upcoming series of Wear OS devices may be powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process. If this is true, then it will be a good upgrade considering that the last Pixel watch is built on the Samsung Exynos 9110 chipset, the same which was used in Galaxy Watch in 2018.

Regarding the software, it is anticipated that Wear OS will adopt Material You theme, which will introduce Dynamic Color, with Android 13 presumably serving as the next foundation. Google's primary emphasis on the first Pixel Watch was the per-second tracking of heart rates for fitness purposes. However, Google is said to be considering some health-related features by using sensors from Fitbit devices such as the Sense 2. In addition, the company may explore the possibility of launching a larger model of the smartwatch, potentially increasing the size from the current 41mm.

However, the launch of the Pixel watch 2 or Pixel 8 series is still months away, hence you should wait for more information to drop.